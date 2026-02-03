https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/volcano-in-kamchatka-spews-ash-7-miles-high-red-alert-issued---response-team-1123570307.html
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - The Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula has produced another powerful ash emission reaching a height of 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level, which resulted in the red danger code being issued for air transit in the region, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the erupting Shiveluch volcano spewed ash three times, reaching heights between 6 and 11 kilometers.
"An explosive-extrusive eruption of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 12 km ... [above the sea level] could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," the statement read.
The eruption occurred at 2:51 p.m. local time (03:51 GMT), the scientists said. A red hazard code has been issued for aviation, indicating a threat to local and international air traffic.
