Volcano in Kamchatka Spews Ash 7 Miles High, Red Alert Issued - Response Team

The Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula has produced another powerful ash emission reaching a height of 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level, which resulted in the red danger code being issued for air transit in the region, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the erupting Shiveluch volcano spewed ash three times, reaching heights between 6 and 11 kilometers. The eruption occurred at 2:51 p.m. local time (03:51 GMT), the scientists said. A red hazard code has been issued for aviation, indicating a threat to local and international air traffic. Shiveluch volcano is located 50 kilometers north of the village of Klyuchi and about 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

