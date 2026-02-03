International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/volcano-in-kamchatka-spews-ash-7-miles-high-red-alert-issued---response-team-1123570307.html
Volcano in Kamchatka Spews Ash 7 Miles High, Red Alert Issued - Response Team
Volcano in Kamchatka Spews Ash 7 Miles High, Red Alert Issued - Response Team
Sputnik International
The Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula has produced another powerful ash emission reaching a height of 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level, which resulted in the red danger code being issued for air transit in the region, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T09:12+0000
2026-02-03T09:12+0000
world
kamchatka
russia
volcano
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103290/16/1032901606_0:48:1201:723_1920x0_80_0_0_7ae5b66a846e59e58afc06333f330274.jpg
On Monday, the erupting Shiveluch volcano spewed ash three times, reaching heights between 6 and 11 kilometers. The eruption occurred at 2:51 p.m. local time (03:51 GMT), the scientists said. A red hazard code has been issued for aviation, indicating a threat to local and international air traffic. Shiveluch volcano is located 50 kilometers north of the village of Klyuchi and about 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/klyuchevskoy-volcanos-latest-eruption-sends-ash-7-km-high-threatening-aviation-1122554422.html
kamchatka
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103290/16/1032901606_86:0:1113:770_1920x0_80_0_0_ae93887e9464d1e5ce998597df5ea6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, volcano, shiveluch volcano, kamchatka, ash, eruption
russia, volcano, shiveluch volcano, kamchatka, ash, eruption

Volcano in Kamchatka Spews Ash 7 Miles High, Red Alert Issued - Response Team

09:12 GMT 03.02.2026
© Photo : IVS FEB RAS/Y. Demyanchuk Shiveluch Volcano
 Shiveluch Volcano - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
© Photo : IVS FEB RAS/Y. Demyanchuk
Subscribe
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - The Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula has produced another powerful ash emission reaching a height of 11.5 kilometers (7.1 miles) above sea level, which resulted in the red danger code being issued for air transit in the region, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the erupting Shiveluch volcano spewed ash three times, reaching heights between 6 and 11 kilometers.
"An explosive-extrusive eruption of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 12 km ... [above the sea level] could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," the statement read.
The eruption occurred at 2:51 p.m. local time (03:51 GMT), the scientists said. A red hazard code has been issued for aviation, indicating a threat to local and international air traffic.
Shiveluch volcano is located 50 kilometers north of the village of Klyuchi and about 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Eruption of Krasheninnikov and Klyuchevskoy volcanoes in Kamchatka - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
Russia
Klyuchevskoy Volcano’s Latest Eruption Sends Ash 7 km High, Threatening Aviation
5 August 2025, 09:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала