WEF President Says He Met Epstein, But Wasn't Aware of His Crimes
© Markus SchreiberCEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende talks during of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
© Markus Schreiber
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende, who is mentioned in new documents related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, admitted meeting with the late financier in a formal setting but claimed he had been unaware of his criminal activities.
According to the NRK broadcaster, US Justice Department documents indicate that Brende and Epstein communicated and dined together once.
"I only met Epstein at three formal dinners in New York over two years, each attended by businessmen. I was unaware of his criminal past. I never met him in any other circumstances," Brende wrote in an email to NRK.
He claimed he was introduced to Epstein by former Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen.
"I never imagined I'd be introduced to a former sex offender. How could I want to be introduced to someone like that?" Brende remarked.
The WEF president also admitted sending Epstein messages and emails.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. With this latest release, the total volume of data released exceeds 3.5 million files, including documents, emails, and photos and videos related to the investigation of the now-deceased sex trafficking financier.
20 December 2025, 04:42 GMT