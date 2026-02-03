https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/wef-president-says-he-met-epstein-but-wasnt-aware-of-his-crimes-1123571268.html

WEF President Says He Met Epstein, But Wasn't Aware of His Crimes

WEF President Says He Met Epstein, But Wasn't Aware of His Crimes

Sputnik International

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende, who is mentioned in new documents related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, admitted meeting with the late financier in a formal setting but claimed he had been unaware of his criminal activities.

2026-02-03T09:39+0000

2026-02-03T09:39+0000

2026-02-03T09:39+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

borge brende

wef

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/03/1123571105_0:63:3072:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_6b9621fafbc91765c2d918bc807a7eba.jpg

According to the NRK broadcaster, US Justice Department documents indicate that Brende and Epstein communicated and dined together once. He claimed he was introduced to Epstein by former Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen. The WEF president also admitted sending Epstein messages and emails.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/us-justice-dept-releases-files-related-to-sex-trafficking-probes-into-epstein-maxwell-1123334829.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wef, world economic forum, borge brende, epstein, meeting, case, criminal activities, files