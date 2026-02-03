International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/witkoff-and-kushner-head-to-abu-dhabi-for-trilateral-ukraine-talks---white-house-1123575536.html
Witkoff and Kushner Head to Abu Dhabi for Trilateral Ukraine Talks - White House
Witkoff and Kushner Head to Abu Dhabi for Trilateral Ukraine Talks - White House
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are going to hold trilateral talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T18:59+0000
2026-02-03T18:59+0000
world
steve witkoff
jared kushner
donald trump
abu dhabi
ukraine
russia
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg
"That's why Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note the trilateral talks that took place last week, or the week prior are historic by nature," Leavitt told reporters. Trump, Witkoff, and Kushner are looking to make "the impossible possible" with respect to the Ukraine conflict, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-touts-progress-in-russia-ukraine-talks-as-witkoff-says-lots-of-good-things-are-happening-1123550450.html
abu dhabi
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade23cfc1a18fbc1d6ca6e4cfab47381.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukraine talks, abu dhabi negotiations, steve witkoff, jared kushner, donald trump envoy, white house statement, ukraine conflict diplomacy, trilateral talks, us foreign policy, middle east mediation
russia ukraine talks, abu dhabi negotiations, steve witkoff, jared kushner, donald trump envoy, white house statement, ukraine conflict diplomacy, trilateral talks, us foreign policy, middle east mediation

Witkoff and Kushner Head to Abu Dhabi for Trilateral Ukraine Talks - White House

18:59 GMT 03.02.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are going to hold trilateral talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.
"That's why Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note the trilateral talks that took place last week, or the week prior are historic by nature," Leavitt told reporters.
Trump, Witkoff, and Kushner are looking to make "the impossible possible" with respect to the Ukraine conflict, she added.
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
Americas
Trump Touts Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks as Witkoff Says 'Lots of Good Things Are Happening'
29 January, 18:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала