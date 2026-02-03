https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/witkoff-and-kushner-head-to-abu-dhabi-for-trilateral-ukraine-talks---white-house-1123575536.html

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are going to hold trilateral talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

"That's why Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note the trilateral talks that took place last week, or the week prior are historic by nature," Leavitt told reporters. Trump, Witkoff, and Kushner are looking to make "the impossible possible" with respect to the Ukraine conflict, she added.

