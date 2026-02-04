https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/arctic-council-not-returning-to-full-scale-work-yet---russian-foreign-ministry-1123576710.html

It is too early to talk about the resumption of the full-scale work of the Arctic Council, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Department of European Issues at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"The current leadership of the [Arctic] Council [the chair of the committee of senior officials is Greenlandic, his deputy is from the Faroe Islands, and the senior official in the Arctic Council is from Denmark] has repeatedly stated in various forums that it is not yet time to talk about returning to the full-scale work of the council, including ministerial sessions," Maslennikov said. In March 2022, Western member states announced their suspension of participation in all Arctic Council activities due to the events in Ukraine. In January 2025, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Arctic Council interaction had partially resumed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in mid-January that the United States is interested in resuming consultations within the framework of the Arctic Council. Russia is also interested in establishing open and equal cooperation in the Arctic, Lavrov added.

