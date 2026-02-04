https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/argentine-judge-orders-to-send-request-to-us-for-maduro-extradition-to-argentina---reports-1123590042.html

Argentine Judge Orders to Send Request to US for Maduro Extradition to Argentina - Reports

An Argentine judge has ordered a request to be sent to the United States to seek the extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Argentina, the Infobae news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Federal Judge Sebastian Ramos signed an official request for the extradition of Nicolas Maduro from the United States in order to bring him to Argentina to testify regarding human rights violations, the news portal reported.

