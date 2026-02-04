https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/argentine-judge-orders-to-send-request-to-us-for-maduro-extradition-to-argentina---reports-1123590042.html
Argentine Judge Orders to Send Request to US for Maduro Extradition to Argentina - Reports
An Argentine judge has ordered a request to be sent to the United States to seek the extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Argentina, the Infobae news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Federal Judge Sebastian Ramos signed an official request for the extradition of Nicolas Maduro from the United States in order to bring him to Argentina to testify regarding human rights violations, the news portal reported.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - An Argentine judge has ordered a request to be sent to the United States to seek the extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Argentina, the Infobae news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Federal Judge Sebastian Ramos signed an official request for the extradition of Nicolas Maduro from the United States in order to bring him to Argentina to testify regarding human rights violations, the news portal reported.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges.