US Treasury Issues License to Sell US-Made Oil Diluents to Venezuela - OFAC

The US Treasury has issued a general license to sell American-made oil diluents to Venezuela, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

"All transactions … that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, delivery, or transportation of U.S.-origin diluents to Venezuela are authorized, provided that any contract for such transactions with the Government of Venezuela, PdVSA, or PdVSA Entities specify that the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States govern the contract and that any dispute resolution under the contract occur in the United States," the license issued by the OFAC read on Tuesday.On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. On January 7, Trump said that the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of the people of both countries. Last week, the US Treasury authorized transactions on drilling, purchasing, selling, and exporting Venezuelan oil for entities registered in the United States.

