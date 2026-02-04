International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/australia-to-pawn-off-historic-defense-sites-to-fund-us-directed-aukus-militarization-1123576347.html
Australia to Pawn Off Historic Defense Sites to Fund US-Directed AUKUS Militarization
Australia to Pawn Off Historic Defense Sites to Fund US-Directed AUKUS Militarization
Sputnik International
Australia, which has been so eager to boost its defense spending budget, is hoping to unlock up to $1.8 billion to allow the Australian Defense Force to tackle critical capability gaps, reports ABC News.
2026-02-04T08:55+0000
2026-02-04T08:55+0000
military
australia
aukus
australian defense force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_0:57:3541:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_487bbd9177b18e9ea34e3289f8903178.jpg
The money would come from the sale of historic defense properties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration has flagged 67 sites for potential sale, planning to redirect investment towards northern bases and infrastructure supporting the AUKUS program.Top sites up for grabs include: A sweeping audit uncovered that much of the sprawling 3-million-hectare Defense Estate has “already deteriorated beyond the point of economical repair” and warned that maintaining the status quo “was not an option.” This overhaul could rake in roughly $3 billion and save $100 million a year in maintenance—but not without a $1.2 billion headache to cover sales, staff relocation, and contamination cleanup. The audit spotlights Australia’s costly bid to militarize northward, highlighting the northern bases as “critical to cooperation with international partners — especially the United States and Singapore.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/uk-to-spend-nearly-8-billion-on-construction-of-submarines-for-aukus-1123274897.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096782583_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdc6b3e132ed1c3f997c53417d569ab6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
aukus, australia, us, uk, australian defense force, militarization, maintenance, audit
aukus, australia, us, uk, australian defense force, militarization, maintenance, audit

Australia to Pawn Off Historic Defense Sites to Fund US-Directed AUKUS Militarization

08:55 GMT 04.02.2026
© AP Photo / Amanda GrayFILE - In this file photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that Australia’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. in a security alliance may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia
FILE - In this file photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that Australia’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. in a security alliance may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
© AP Photo / Amanda Gray
Subscribe
Australia, which has been so eager to boost its defense spending budget, is hoping to unlock up to $1.8 billion to allow the Australian Defense Force to tackle critical capability gaps, reports ABC News.
The money would come from the sale of historic defense properties.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration has flagged 67 sites for potential sale, planning to redirect investment towards northern bases and infrastructure supporting the AUKUS program.
Top sites up for grabs include:
Victoria Barracks in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne
Spectacle Island in NSW
HMAS Penguin in NSW
A sweeping audit uncovered that much of the sprawling 3-million-hectare Defense Estate has “already deteriorated beyond the point of economical repair” and warned that maintaining the status quo “was not an option.”
This overhaul could rake in roughly $3 billion and save $100 million a year in maintenance—but not without a $1.2 billion headache to cover sales, staff relocation, and contamination cleanup.
The audit spotlights Australia’s costly bid to militarize northward, highlighting the northern bases as “critical to cooperation with international partners — especially the United States and Singapore.”
Royal Navy submarine HMS Trenchant sails into Devonport for the last time - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
Military
UK to Spend Nearly $8 Billion on Construction of Submarines for AUKUS
11 December 2025, 09:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала