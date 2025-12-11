https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/uk-to-spend-nearly-8-billion-on-construction-of-submarines-for-aukus-1123274897.html

UK to Spend Nearly $8 Billion on Construction of Submarines for AUKUS

UK will spend 6 billion pounds (almost $8 billion) on the submarine construction program for AUKUS (the trilateral defense partnership between Australia, the UK and the US), the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Attack submarines and advanced military technology will help protect the UK, US and Australia as all three nations fully commit to the historic partnership... The UK is backing this commitment with action, investing £6 billion under the current government into critical infrastructure at Barrow and Derby that will realise the ability to construct a new AUKUS submarine every 18 months," the statement said on Wednesday. AUKUS is a trilateral defense partnership announced by the US, the UK, and Australia in 2021. The first pillar of the partnership concerns the creation of an Australian fleet of nuclear-powered submarines using US and UK technology. The second pillar involves the development of a range of technologies, including underwater robotics, quantum electronics, cybersecurity and electronic warfare capabilities, supersonic weapons and defense mechanisms against them.

