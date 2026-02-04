https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/epstein-was-interested-in-creating-designer-babies-project-involved-lab-in-ukraine-1123579010.html
Epstein Was Interested in Creating 'Designer Babies,' Project Involved Lab in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was linked to a project on creating genetically modified children, with one of the laboratories of the project located in Ukraine, the released files revealed.
The correspondence between Epstein and famous programmer Bryan Bishop includes the latter's request to support the project on genetic enhancement of people and cloning.
"Proceeding with more mouse testing at my Ukraine lab," Bishop wrote in one of the emails.
In another email, Bishop attached a table with the distribution of finances for the company that was working on creating "designer babies."
Bishop hoped to implement the project on making designer babies and even clones within five years.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. It includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and others.