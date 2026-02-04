https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/epstein-was-interested-in-creating-designer-babies-project-involved-lab-in-ukraine-1123579010.html

Epstein Was Interested in Creating 'Designer Babies,' Project Involved Lab in Ukraine

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was linked to a project on creating genetically modified children, with one of the laboratories of the project located in Ukraine, the released files revealed.

The correspondence between Epstein and famous programmer Bryan Bishop includes the latter's request to support the project on genetic enhancement of people and cloning. In another email, Bishop attached a table with the distribution of finances for the company that was working on creating "designer babies." Bishop hoped to implement the project on making designer babies and even clones within five years.

