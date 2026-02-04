https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uk-police-says-opened-criminal-investigation-against-mandelson-over-epstein-case-1123577224.html

UK Police Says Opened Criminal Investigation Against Mandelson Over Epstein Case

UK Police Says Opened Criminal Investigation Against Mandelson Over Epstein Case

Sputnik International

British police launched a criminal investigation against former UK Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson for leaking an internal government document to US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said.

2026-02-04T09:45+0000

2026-02-04T09:45+0000

2026-02-04T09:45+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

peter mandelson

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211563_0:56:3000:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_fe82d261fca2a1e7e12db495d37887dc.jpg

Following the release of the latest batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, British media have revealed that Mandelson, while serving as Business Secretary in Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government in 2009, sent an internal government document to the late financier. The document Mandelson sent to Epstein was written by Nick Butler, Brown's senior political adviser. It discusses the possible sale of British state assets amid the financial crisis. On Monday, Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party due to his ties to Epstein. On Tuesday, Mandelson left the House of Lords. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. It includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/norwegian-parliament-votes-to-retain-monarchy-despite-crown-princess-epstein-links-1123575063.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, epstein, case, files, peter mandelson, us, metropolitan police, investigation