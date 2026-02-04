https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uk-police-says-opened-criminal-investigation-against-mandelson-over-epstein-case-1123577224.html
UK Police Says Opened Criminal Investigation Against Mandelson Over Epstein Case
British police launched a criminal investigation against former UK Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson for leaking an internal government document to US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said.
Following the release of the latest batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, British media have revealed that Mandelson, while serving as Business Secretary in Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government in 2009, sent an internal government document to the late financier. The document Mandelson sent to Epstein was written by Nick Butler, Brown's senior political adviser. It discusses the possible sale of British state assets amid the financial crisis. On Monday, Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party due to his ties to Epstein. On Tuesday, Mandelson left the House of Lords. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. It includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and others.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British police launched a criminal investigation against former UK Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson for leaking an internal government document to US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said.
Following the release of the latest batch of Epstein files
by the US Department of Justice, British media have revealed that Mandelson, while serving as Business Secretary in Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government in 2009, sent an internal government document to the late financier.
The document Mandelson sent to Epstein was written by Nick Butler, Brown's senior political adviser. It discusses the possible sale of British state assets amid the financial crisis. On Monday, Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party due to his ties to Epstein. On Tuesday, Mandelson left the House of Lords.
"Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office, including a referral from the UK government. I can confirm that the Metropolitan police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences," Marriott said in a statement on Tuesday.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. It includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and others.
In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors, facing up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit such trafficking. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005, paying them cash and using some to recruit others, with some victims as young as 14. In July 2019, a Manhattan court denied him bail, and later that month, he died by suicide in his cell.