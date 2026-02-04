International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/eu-declines-to-comment-on-macrons-claims-about-resuming-talks-with-russia-1123590271.html
EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia
EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia
Sputnik International
European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta on Wednesday declined to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on technical preparations to resume diplomatic talks with Russia.
2026-02-04T16:25+0000
2026-02-04T16:25+0000
world
emmanuel macron
russia
france
european union (eu)
european commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_0:0:3111:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc2729305042a7dd8c53e85bbc28060.jpg
On Tuesday, Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared. On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/france-needs-to-restore-credibility-as-negotiator-to-engage-with-russia--mep-1123512522.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_380:0:3111:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad1d6385723e6e54ef0a7cd8d04809e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, macron, france, european commission, talks, russia, preparations, diplomacy
eu, macron, france, european commission, talks, russia, preparations, diplomacy

EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia

16:25 GMT 04.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta on Wednesday declined to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on technical preparations to resume diplomatic talks with Russia.
On Tuesday, Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared.
"We are in constant contact with the member states. The president speaks with the leaders. We are constantly in contact on a technical level. We are not going to comment on all these contacts," Podesta told a briefing.
On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
Analysis
France Needs to Restore Credibility as Negotiator to Engage With Russia – MEP
23 January, 05:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала