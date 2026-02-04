https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/eu-declines-to-comment-on-macrons-claims-about-resuming-talks-with-russia-1123590271.html

EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia

EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia

Sputnik International

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta on Wednesday declined to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on technical preparations to resume diplomatic talks with Russia.

2026-02-04T16:25+0000

2026-02-04T16:25+0000

2026-02-04T16:25+0000

world

emmanuel macron

russia

france

european union (eu)

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119109717_0:0:3111:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc2729305042a7dd8c53e85bbc28060.jpg

On Tuesday, Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared. On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/france-needs-to-restore-credibility-as-negotiator-to-engage-with-russia--mep-1123512522.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, macron, france, european commission, talks, russia, preparations, diplomacy