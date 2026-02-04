Rubio Says US to Sign Critical Minerals Frameworks With Multiple Partners on Wednesday

International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the United States will sign new critical minerals frameworks with several partners later in the day.
"We are planning to sign new critical minerals frameworks with several partners later today," Rubio said after the Critical Minerals Ministerial at the Department of State. Washington hopes to see 55 partners joining the critical minerals collaboration, Rubio said, further noting that several have already signed on. On Monday, US President Donald Trump created a strategic reserve of critical minerals for national defense. The president noted the initiative's importance and said Washington is signing major mineral deals with multiple countries.
16:53 GMT 04.02.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the United States will sign new critical minerals frameworks with several partners later in the day.
"We are planning to sign new critical minerals frameworks with several partners later today," Rubio said after the Critical Minerals Ministerial at the Department of State.
Washington hopes to see 55 partners joining the critical minerals collaboration, Rubio said, further noting that several have already signed on.
"You know, 55 partners, 54 countries, and the European Union were here, and we think there are many more countries that are going to be interested in joining this initiative as if it moves forward," Rubio added.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump created a strategic reserve of critical minerals for national defense. The president noted the initiative's importance and said Washington is signing major mineral deals with multiple countries.
