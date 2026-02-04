International
US Willing to Engage Directly With Iranian Counterparts If Such Opportunity Exists - Rubio
US Willing to Engage Directly With Iranian Counterparts If Such Opportunity Exists - Rubio
The United States is ready to engage in direct conversation with Iran if there is such an opportunity, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"If there's an opportunity to engage directly with counterparts in the Iranian regime, the United States would be open to that," Rubio told reporters. In order for talks to result in something meaningful, they will have to include the range of their ballistic missiles, Iran's alleged sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, its nuclear program, and the treatment of their own people, Rubio added. Regarding the upcoming Friday meeting between the US and Iran, Rubio said that Tehran has expressed interested in talking, but "if they change their mind, we're fine with that too."
US Willing to Engage Directly With Iranian Counterparts If Such Opportunity Exists - Rubio

16:20 GMT 04.02.2026
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to engage in direct conversation with Iran if there is such an opportunity, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"If there's an opportunity to engage directly with counterparts in the Iranian regime, the United States would be open to that," Rubio told reporters.
In order for talks to result in something meaningful, they will have to include the range of their ballistic missiles, Iran's alleged sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, its nuclear program, and the treatment of their own people, Rubio added.
Regarding the upcoming Friday meeting between the US and Iran, Rubio said that Tehran has expressed interested in talking, but "if they change their mind, we're fine with that too."
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington
World
US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports
09:42 GMT
