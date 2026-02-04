https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-willing-to-engage-directly-with-iranian-counterparts-if-such-opportunity-exists---rubio-1123590156.html
US Willing to Engage Directly With Iranian Counterparts If Such Opportunity Exists - Rubio
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to engage in direct conversation with Iran if there is such an opportunity, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"If there's an opportunity to engage directly with counterparts in the Iranian regime, the United States would be open to that," Rubio told reporters.
In order for talks to result in something meaningful, they will have to include the range of their ballistic missiles, Iran's alleged sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, its nuclear program, and the treatment of their own people, Rubio added.
Regarding the upcoming Friday meeting between the US and Iran, Rubio said that Tehran has expressed interested in talking, but "if they change their mind, we're fine with that too."