Russia Strongly Condemns Murder of Former Libyan Leader Gaddafi's Son - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia strongly condemns the murder of the the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-02-04T16:36+0000

"According to information received, on February 3, in the city of Zintan in western Libya, the eldest son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, was killed under circumstances that remain unclear. We strongly condemn this crime," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russia expects the murder to be thoroughly investigated and also expresses condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the spokeswoman added.

