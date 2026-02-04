International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russia-strongly-condemns-murder-of-former-libyan-leader-gaddafis-son---foreign-ministry-1123590504.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Murder of Former Libyan Leader Gaddafi's Son - Foreign Ministry
Russia Strongly Condemns Murder of Former Libyan Leader Gaddafi's Son - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia strongly condemns the murder of the the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-02-04T16:36+0000
2026-02-04T16:36+0000
world
libya
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15961/32/159613268_0:130:3093:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_3114e241fffa11ad6056ea4d969756bc.jpg
"According to information received, on February 3, in the city of Zintan in western Libya, the eldest son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, was killed under circumstances that remain unclear. We strongly condemn this crime," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russia expects the murder to be thoroughly investigated and also expresses condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the spokeswoman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/libyas-prosecutor-generals-office-confirms-gaddafis-son-killed-by-gunfire-1123576959.html
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15961/32/159613268_213:0:2880:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_56b65ed10f7b8fb54ebe89c1e3ed1587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
saif al-islam gaddafi, libya, kill, gunshot, zakharova, russian foreign ministry
saif al-islam gaddafi, libya, kill, gunshot, zakharova, russian foreign ministry

Russia Strongly Condemns Murder of Former Libyan Leader Gaddafi's Son - Foreign Ministry

16:36 GMT 04.02.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankSaif al-Islam Gaddafi will return to politics to try to find political settlement between the conflicting parties in the country.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi will return to politics to try to find political settlement between the conflicting parties in the country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the murder of the the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"According to information received, on February 3, in the city of Zintan in western Libya, the eldest son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, was killed under circumstances that remain unclear. We strongly condemn this crime," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Russia expects the murder to be thoroughly investigated and also expresses condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the spokeswoman added.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi visits The Desert is Not Silent exhibition of Libya's ancient and contemporary art. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
World
Libya's Prosecutor General's Office Confirms Gaddafi's Son Killed by Gunfire
09:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала