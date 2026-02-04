https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russia-ukraine-engagement-positive-progress-wont-be-known-until-breakthrough---rubio-1123589933.html

Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio

The fact that Russia and Ukraine engage in talks is considered positive by the United States, but the progress will only be seen after a real breakthrough, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

"It's good that there's engagement going on. I would also caution everyone that on things like this, because there's a lot of sensitivities involved in it, progress is probably not going to be known, even via leaks, until we really have a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters. The bad news is that the most difficult things remain unresolved, and meanwhile, the conflict continues, he added.

