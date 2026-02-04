https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russia-ukraine-engagement-positive-progress-wont-be-known-until-breakthrough---rubio-1123589933.html
Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio
Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio
Sputnik International
The fact that Russia and Ukraine engage in talks is considered positive by the United States, but the progress will only be seen after a real breakthrough, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
2026-02-04T16:16+0000
2026-02-04T16:16+0000
2026-02-04T16:16+0000
world
marco rubio
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_0:42:1124:674_1920x0_80_0_0_202b1f879aeda988f5ea3be2924683aa.jpg
"It's good that there's engagement going on. I would also caution everyone that on things like this, because there's a lot of sensitivities involved in it, progress is probably not going to be known, even via leaks, until we really have a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters. The bad news is that the most difficult things remain unresolved, and meanwhile, the conflict continues, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russian-special-envoy-posts-photo-of-abu-dhabi-where-ukraine-negotiations-scheduled-1123576535.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_86:0:1039:715_1920x0_80_0_0_126e5bad63e5f3a7f31d447f64385982.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, russia, ukraine, rubio, talks, peace, settlement, breakthrough, secretary of state
us, russia, ukraine, rubio, talks, peace, settlement, breakthrough, secretary of state
Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fact that Russia and Ukraine engage in talks is considered positive by the United States, but the progress will only be seen after a real breakthrough, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"It's good that there's engagement going on. I would also caution everyone that on things like this, because there's a lot of sensitivities involved in it, progress is probably not going to be known, even via leaks, until we really have a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters.
The bad news is that the most difficult things remain unresolved, and meanwhile, the conflict continues, he added.