Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio
Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio
Sputnik International
Russia-Ukraine Engagement Positive, Progress Won't Be Known Until Breakthrough - Rubio

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fact that Russia and Ukraine engage in talks is considered positive by the United States, but the progress will only be seen after a real breakthrough, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
"It's good that there's engagement going on. I would also caution everyone that on things like this, because there's a lot of sensitivities involved in it, progress is probably not going to be known, even via leaks, until we really have a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters.
The bad news is that the most difficult things remain unresolved, and meanwhile, the conflict continues, he added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Special Envoy Posts Photo of Abu Dhabi, Where Ukraine Negotiations Scheduled
09:26 GMT
