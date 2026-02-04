https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russian-special-envoy-posts-photo-of-abu-dhabi-where-ukraine-negotiations-scheduled-1123576535.html

Russian Special Envoy Posts Photo of Abu Dhabi, Where Ukraine Negotiations Scheduled

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Wednesday published a photo of Abu Dhabi, where a new round of negotiations on Ukraine is planned from February 4-5.

Dmitriev posted a photo of Abu Dhabi taken from an airplane window on his social media. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the next round of negotiations between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi from February 4-5. Russia will be represented by the same delegation as during the previous round of talks held from January 23-24. The Russian delegation will continue to be headed by chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov.A plane carrying US special envoy Steve Witkoff has landed in Abu Dhabi ahead of the negotiations on Ukraine settlement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.The Bombardier Global 7500 business jet took off from Tel Aviv at about 05:00 GMT and landed at a private airport in Abu Dhabi at about 08:10 GMT.The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Abu Dhabi for negotiations on the conflict settlement, the Strana.ua news website reported on Wednesday.The delegation includes Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff Andriy Gnatov.Negotiations between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will take place behind closed doors, media representatives are not invited, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.A press conference following the talks in Abu Dhabi is not planned, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.A final communique is possible.

