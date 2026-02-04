https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russia-urges-international-community-to-curb-arms-flow-from-ukraine-to-africa---nebenzia-1123591392.html
Russia Urges International Community to Curb Arms Flow From Ukraine to Africa - Russia's UN Envoy
Russia Urges International Community to Curb Arms Flow From Ukraine to Africa - Russia's UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia calls on the international community to prevent the trafficking of arms and Starlink terminals from Ukraine to militants in African countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.
2026-02-04T18:39+0000
2026-02-04T18:39+0000
2026-02-04T18:50+0000
world
russia
ukraine
mali
maria zakharova
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg
"We call on the international community to take effective measures to prevent weapons and their components from falling into the hands of terrorists. The supply of weapons to militants must not go unpunished," Nebenzia said during a UNSC meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. Nebenzia added that weapons from Ukraine find their way through black markets to militants across Africa and their trafficking grows. The diplomat stressed the need to prevent the ISIS* terror group and its affiliates from acquiring and using commercial satellite communication terminals including Starlink. In November 2024, French media reported, citing a military source in Mali, that terrorists from the alliance of Malian armed separatist groups CSP-DPA had traveled to Ukraine for training.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti that Ukraine was backing terrorist groups in African states that were friendly to Moscow because it was unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield.Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine in August 2024.*a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/ukraine-becomes-supplier-of-kamikaze-drones-to-terrorists---prime-minister-of-mali-1122874513.html
russia
ukraine
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_056507c4d7e93e9f25473f5906a7c1d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine weapons black market
ukraine weapons black market
Russia Urges International Community to Curb Arms Flow From Ukraine to Africa - Russia's UN Envoy
18:39 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 04.02.2026)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia calls on the international community to prevent the trafficking of arms and Starlink terminals from Ukraine to militants in African countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.
"We call on the international community to take effective measures to prevent weapons and their components from falling into the hands of terrorists. The supply of weapons to militants must not go unpunished," Nebenzia said during a UNSC meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
Nebenzia added that weapons from Ukraine find their way through black markets to militants across Africa and their trafficking grows.
The diplomat stressed the need to prevent the ISIS* terror group and its affiliates from acquiring and using commercial satellite communication terminals including Starlink.
"We expect the states under whose jurisdiction the relevant technology companies operate to exercise foresight and take effective measures to prevent such technologies from falling into the hands of terrorists," Nebenzia stressed.
In November 2024, French media reported, citing a military source in Mali, that terrorists from the alliance of Malian armed separatist groups CSP-DPA had traveled to Ukraine for training.
27 September 2025, 09:53 GMT
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti that Ukraine was backing terrorist groups in African states that were friendly to Moscow because it was unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine in August 2024.
*a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.