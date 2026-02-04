https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russia-urges-international-community-to-curb-arms-flow-from-ukraine-to-africa---nebenzia-1123591392.html

Russia Urges International Community to Curb Arms Flow From Ukraine to Africa - Russia's UN Envoy

Russia calls on the international community to prevent the trafficking of arms and Starlink terminals from Ukraine to militants in African countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We call on the international community to take effective measures to prevent weapons and their components from falling into the hands of terrorists. The supply of weapons to militants must not go unpunished," Nebenzia said during a UNSC meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. Nebenzia added that weapons from Ukraine find their way through black markets to militants across Africa and their trafficking grows. The diplomat stressed the need to prevent the ISIS* terror group and its affiliates from acquiring and using commercial satellite communication terminals including Starlink. In November 2024, French media reported, citing a military source in Mali, that terrorists from the alliance of Malian armed separatist groups CSP-DPA had traveled to Ukraine for training.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti that Ukraine was backing terrorist groups in African states that were friendly to Moscow because it was unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield.Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine in August 2024.*a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

