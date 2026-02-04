International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Staroukrainka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Staroukrainka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-02-04T12:18+0000
2026-02-04T12:19+0000
"The units of the Vostok bettlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control the village of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.The Russian forces also took control of the Stepanovka settlement in the DPR, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Liberate Staroukrainka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

12:18 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 04.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Vostok bettlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control the village of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.
The Russian forces also took control of the Stepanovka settlement in the DPR, the ministry added.
