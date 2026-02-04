https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russian-forces-liberate-staroukrainka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123585074.html

Russian Forces Liberate Staroukrainka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The units of the Vostok bettlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control the village of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.The Russian forces also took control of the Stepanovka settlement in the DPR, the ministry added.

