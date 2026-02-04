https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/russian-forces-liberate-staroukrainka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123585074.html
Russian Forces Liberate Staroukrainka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Vostok bettlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control the village of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.The Russian forces also took control of the Stepanovka settlement in the DPR, the ministry added.
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
12:18 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 04.02.2026)
Russia's Tsentr bettlegroup
has eliminated over 350 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Vostok bettlegroup has eliminated over 340 Ukrainian servicepeople, while the Sever bettlegroup
has eliminated up to 280 soldiers of Ukraine
Russian armed forces carried out strikes against the energy facilities used by the Ukrainian military