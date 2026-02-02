https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/ukraine-talks-to-take-place-in-abu-dhabi-on-february-4-5---kremlin-1123564153.html

Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5 - Kremlin

The next round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 4-5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is Wednesday-Thursday, indeed, this second round will take place. It will take place in Abu Dhabi, we can confirm that," Peskov told reporters. The official also explained the postponement of the second round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi by an additional alignment of the schedules of the three sides.Moscow's position on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine is consistent, and Russia remains open to negotiations, Peskov also said.When asked to assess if it is possible to move closer to a settlement of the conflict, the official said that the Ukrainian settlement is a complex and multi-vector process.There will be no details of the talks of Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries in Miami, but both sides assess them as positive, Peskov said.On Saturday, Dmitriev attended a meeting with the American delegation in Miami.Dmitriev deals mainly with the issues related to the group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States, Peskov explained.On Relations With EuropeRussian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe in as a broad a format as the Europeans themselves are willing to, Peskov said.The idea of a possible return to the dialogue between Russia and Europe is a good one, the spokesman added.There are currently no specifics on the organization of a possible contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Other StatementsRussia remains ready to help de-escalate the situation around Iran, Peskov said.Russia has also offered services for the export of the excess enriched uranium from Iran as a possible option, the official said, adding that this would remove irritants for a number of states.Chemical industry is an important sector of the Russian economy, Peskov said.

