https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/ukraine-talks-to-take-place-in-abu-dhabi-on-february-4-5---kremlin-1123564153.html
Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5 - Kremlin
Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5 - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The next round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 4-5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-02-02T10:10+0000
2026-02-02T10:24+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg
"It is Wednesday-Thursday, indeed, this second round will take place. It will take place in Abu Dhabi, we can confirm that," Peskov told reporters. The official also explained the postponement of the second round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi by an additional alignment of the schedules of the three sides.Moscow's position on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine is consistent, and Russia remains open to negotiations, Peskov also said.When asked to assess if it is possible to move closer to a settlement of the conflict, the official said that the Ukrainian settlement is a complex and multi-vector process.There will be no details of the talks of Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries in Miami, but both sides assess them as positive, Peskov said.On Saturday, Dmitriev attended a meeting with the American delegation in Miami.Dmitriev deals mainly with the issues related to the group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States, Peskov explained.On Relations With EuropeRussian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe in as a broad a format as the Europeans themselves are willing to, Peskov said.The idea of a possible return to the dialogue between Russia and Europe is a good one, the spokesman added.There are currently no specifics on the organization of a possible contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Other StatementsRussia remains ready to help de-escalate the situation around Iran, Peskov said.Russia has also offered services for the export of the excess enriched uranium from Iran as a possible option, the official said, adding that this would remove irritants for a number of states.Chemical industry is an important sector of the Russian economy, Peskov said.
Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5 - Kremlin

10:10 GMT 02.02.2026 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 02.02.2026)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 4-5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"It is Wednesday-Thursday, indeed, this second round will take place. It will take place in Abu Dhabi, we can confirm that," Peskov told reporters.
The official also explained the postponement of the second round of negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi by an additional alignment of the schedules of the three sides.
Moscow's position on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine is consistent, and Russia remains open to negotiations, Peskov also said.
"[Volosymyr] Zelensky offers contacts. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that they are possible in Moscow. This position remains our position, it is quite consistent. We remain open to negotiations. As you can see, work is underway through the working groups. We welcome this, and we are ready to continue this work in the interests of a settlement in Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.
When asked to assess if it is possible to move closer to a settlement of the conflict, the official said that the Ukrainian settlement is a complex and multi-vector process.
"It is easier to find common ground on some issues. There are issues where it is more difficult to find common ground. Unfortunately, it is still impossible to establish rapprochement there," Peskov added.
There will be no details of the talks of Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries in Miami, but both sides assess them as positive, Peskov said.
On Saturday, Dmitriev attended a meeting with the American delegation in Miami.
"No, there will be no details on this issue. You have heard the assessments, they are generally conceptual from both sides - from Dmitriev and from [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff. These were quite positive constructions, constructive conversations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Dmitriev's visit to Miami.
Dmitriev deals mainly with the issues related to the group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States, Peskov explained.
On Relations With Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe in as a broad a format as the Europeans themselves are willing to, Peskov said.
"Putin has repeatedly said that we remain open to dialogue in as a broad a format as the Europeans themselves are ready for," Peskov told reporters.
The idea of a possible return to the dialogue between Russia and Europe is a good one, the spokesman added.
"We were not the initiator of halting of any types of communication in any format, the initiators were the Europeans," Peskov said.
There are currently no specifics on the organization of a possible contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"At the moment, there are no specifics about the possible organization of contacts between Putin and Macron. I have nothing to tell you," Peskov told reporters when asked if Europe had approached Moscow with specific proposals to create a direct communication channel between Russia and France.
Other Statements

Russia remains ready to help de-escalate the situation around Iran, Peskov said.
"Russia continues its efforts, continues contacts with all interested parties and, to the best of its ability, remains ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions around Iran," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has also offered services for the export of the excess enriched uranium from Iran as a possible option, the official said, adding that this would remove irritants for a number of states.
Chemical industry is an important sector of the Russian economy, Peskov said.
"[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] will have a meeting in the middle of the day on the development of the chemical industry. This is a very important sector of our country's economy, which in one way or another affects the development of other sectors," Peskov told reporters.
