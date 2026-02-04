An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif - Sputnik International

The New START Treaty: The US-Russia Path to Nuclear Limits

What is New START treaty?
New START is a Russian–American agreement that regulates the size of both countries’ nuclear arsenals. Its full name is the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (also known as New START, from Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).
New START Treaty in Details
What Weapons Does New START Place Limitations On?

The treaty focuses on strategic offensive weapons, including:

1

Nuclear warheads

2

Their delivery systems (ballistic and cruise missiles, air-dropped bombs)

3

launch and delivery platforms (mobile and fixed launchers, heavy bombers) designed to strike critical targets deep inside an adversary’s territory at intercontinental ranges (over 5,500 km). These include:

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) (US Minuteman II–III, Peacekeeper; Russia's Topol-family missile systems, liquid-fueled ICBMs, R-36M, RS-24 Yars), along with their launchers and warheads

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and their carriers (US Trident II; Russia’s R-29R, R-39, R-39RM, and R-30)

Heavy bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons (Russia's Tu-95MS and Tu-160; US B-52G, B-52H, B-1B, and B-2A)

The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International
An inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International
Joint rehearsal of marching and mechanized columns for the Victory Day parade - Sputnik International
File photo shows the launch of a Trident II, D-5 missile from the submerged USS Tennessee submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. - Sputnik International
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
An inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

3 / 4
Topol-M ground missile complex launcher during a joint rehearsal of marching and mechanized columns for the Victory Day parade.
4 / 4

File photo shows the launch of a Trident II, D-5 missile from the submerged USS Tennessee submarine in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The agreement set the following limits:
1

No more than 700 deployed delivery vehicles

2

No more than 1,550 deployed warheads

3

No more than 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers and bombers

The treaty permitted each party to determine the composition of its own nuclear triad. It did not, however, cover tactical nuclear weapons, missile defense systems, or non-nuclear strategic weapons (such as hypersonic missiles).
Compliance was monitored through a Bilateral Consultative Commission and an inspection regime.
Brief History of the Treaty
Then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after signing the New START Treaty at Prague Castle on April 8, 2010. - Sputnik International
Then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after signing the New START Treaty at Prague Castle on April 8, 2010.
2010

The pact was signed by then Presidents Dmitry Medvedev of Russia and Barack Obama of the United States on April 8, 2010, in Prague. It replaced earlier agreements (START I and SORT) and became a cornerstone of strategic stability.

2018

Both sides met their obligations by 2018.

2023

In February, Russia announced it was suspending participation in the treaty, citing US violations.

2025

In September 2025, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was prepared to adhere to the treaty’s limits for one year after its expiration on February 5, 2026.

2026

The treaty is scheduled to expire on February 5.

Compliance and Alleged US Violations
By 2018, Russia reported that it had met the treaty's requirements by reducing its arsenal below the stipulated levels. According to Russian figures, its total START accountability stood at:

▪️527 deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers

▪️1,444 warheads attributed to them

▪️779 deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers and heavy bombers

The US also declared it had reached the stipulated levels, but Russia’s Foreign Ministry said this was achieved by what it called the illegitimate exclusion of certain systems classified as “converted,” specifically 56 Trident II SLBM launchers and 41 B-52H heavy bombers, which Russia said resulted in an excess of 101 delivery vehicles.
A US Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016' some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) - Sputnik International
A US Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Training Range in Pabrade during a military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2016'
Russia also said that the US data declared as of September 1, 2022 (659 deployed delivery vehicles, 1,420 warheads attributed to them, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers and bombers) did not reflect the actual situation.

China’s Position on New START
China has declined to join the treaty, citing the much smaller size of its nuclear arsenal. Beijing has said it would only consider participating after Russia and the US reduce their arsenals to China’s level—roughly 20 times smaller.
The upper stage of the newly upgraded DF-5B Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile, as seen after the military parade held in Beijing on September 3, 2015 - Sputnik International
The upper stage of the newly upgraded DF-5B Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile, as seen after the military parade held in Beijing on September 3, 2015
Extension and the Crisis

After uncertainty during the first Trump administration, the treaty was extended in February 2021 by the Biden administration without changes, through February 5, 2026. Dialogue later broke down following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Inspection activities, previously suspended due to the pandemic, were not resumed, partly due to sanctions-related obstacles, including closed airspace and the refusal to issue visas to Russian inspectors.

Russia’s Suspension of Participation and the Reasons

January 31, 2023

The US accused Russia of violating the treaty by denying inspections and postponing consultations.

February 21, 2023

President Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation (not a withdrawal). He said the US was considering the possibility of resuming nuclear weapons tests, especially in light of the development of new types of nuclear warheads.

President Putin Announces Russia’s Withdrawal from the New START Treaty
Reasons cited for the suspension:
1

The provision of Western, particularly US, weapons to Ukraine, coupled with Western assistance for strikes against Russian strategic aviation bases

2

Public statements by the US and NATO about seeking a strategic defeat of Russia

3

The need to take into account the arsenals of France and the UK—namely NATO’s combined strike potential—when returning to New START discussions

4

US obstacles to conducting treaty inspections

US Actions After Russia’s Suspension
1

From June 2023 onward, the US froze data sharing on its nuclear forces with Russia.

2

In June 2023, the US proposed holding a “compartmentalized” dialogue - intended to separate New START from other international disputes between Washington and Moscow. Russia declined. In September that year, the US said it was ready to discuss New START “without preconditions.”

3

In January 2025, President Donald Trump called for reducing the nuclear arsenals of Russia, the US, and China, and relayed a conversation suggesting China could potentially join such negotiations.

4

In July 2025, Trump announced efforts to limit the nuclear capabilities of Russia and the US. A month later, Putin also signaled the possibility of resuming negotiations.

Current Status and Outlook
In September 2025, President Putin said Russia was ready to continue adhering to the treaty’s limits for one year after its expiration on February 5, 2026, provided the US does the same.
September 22, 2025, Putin Says Russia Ready to Uphold START Treaty Limits for One More Year
The US responded positively to the initiative, but as of early February 2026, no official reply from Washington had been received.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the time for a decision was running out and that “in a few days, the world may find itself in a more dangerous situation than before.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on the Causes of the New START Crisis
13:41 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 14:22 GMT 04.02.2026)
