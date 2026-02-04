https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-accepts-irans-request-to-move-talks-from-turkiye---reports-1123577090.html

US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's request to move talks on the Iranian nuclear program from Turkiye to Oman, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Iran had demanded a change in the location and format of the talks with the US, scheduled for Friday. Negotiations are ongoing regarding whether representatives of Arab and Muslim countries in the region will join the meeting in Oman, the report added. On Monday, Axios reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries.

