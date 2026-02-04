https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-accepts-irans-request-to-move-talks-from-turkiye---reports-1123577090.html
US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports
US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's request to move talks on the Iranian nuclear program from Turkiye to Oman, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
2026-02-04T09:42+0000
2026-02-04T09:42+0000
2026-02-04T09:42+0000
world
donald trump
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122981630_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2e64b3d9f53768922797035733ba3c81.jpg
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Iran had demanded a change in the location and format of the talks with the US, scheduled for Friday. Negotiations are ongoing regarding whether representatives of Arab and Muslim countries in the region will join the meeting in Oman, the report added. On Monday, Axios reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/we-are-negotiating-with-them-right-now--trump-on-iran-1123575723.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122981630_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8654b1b9ea457bbadf4185c6ffe36d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, talks, turkiye, oman, negotiations, nuclear program, trump, tehran
us, iran, talks, turkiye, oman, negotiations, nuclear program, trump, tehran
US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's request to move talks on the Iranian nuclear program from Turkiye to Oman, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Iran had demanded a change in the location and format of the talks with the US, scheduled for Friday.
"The nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday … the Trump administration agreed to the Iranian request to move the talks from Turkiye," Ravid said on X.
Negotiations are ongoing regarding whether representatives of Arab and Muslim countries in the region will join the meeting in Oman, the report added.
On Monday, Axios reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries.