The administration of US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's request to move talks on the Iranian nuclear program from Turkiye to Oman, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Iran had demanded a change in the location and format of the talks with the US, scheduled for Friday. Negotiations are ongoing regarding whether representatives of Arab and Muslim countries in the region will join the meeting in Oman, the report added. On Monday, Axios reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries.
US Accepts Iran's Request to Move Talks From Turkiye - Reports

09:42 GMT 04.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's request to move talks on the Iranian nuclear program from Turkiye to Oman, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Iran had demanded a change in the location and format of the talks with the US, scheduled for Friday.

"The nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday … the Trump administration agreed to the Iranian request to move the talks from Turkiye," Ravid said on X.

Negotiations are ongoing regarding whether representatives of Arab and Muslim countries in the region will join the meeting in Oman, the report added.
On Monday, Axios reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries.
