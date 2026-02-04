https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/we-are-negotiating-with-them-right-now--trump-on-iran-1123575723.html
‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran
Sputnik International
The United States is negotiating with Iran right now, US President Donald Trump said.
He declined to say where the meetings are taking place, noting that “there is more than one meeting.”
President Donald Trump said the US is currently in talks with Iran, adding that Tehran “would like to negotiate.”
He declined to say where the meetings are taking place, noting that “there is more than one meeting.”