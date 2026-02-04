International
‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran
‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran
The United States is negotiating with Iran right now, US President Donald Trump said.
He declined to say where the meetings are taking place, noting that “there is more than one meeting.”
‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran

04:31 GMT 04.02.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens
President Donald Trump said the US is currently in talks with Iran, adding that Tehran “would like to negotiate.”
He declined to say where the meetings are taking place, noting that “there is more than one meeting.”
The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
World
US Sending Troops to Middle East Over Trump's Threats Against Iran - Reports
16 January, 05:14 GMT
