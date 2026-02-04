https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/we-are-negotiating-with-them-right-now--trump-on-iran-1123575723.html

‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran

‘We Are Negotiating With Them Right Now’ — Trump on Iran

Sputnik International

The United States is negotiating with Iran right now, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-02-04T04:31+0000

2026-02-04T04:31+0000

2026-02-04T04:31+0000

world

us

donald trump

iran

us missile strike

nuclear deal

iran nuclear deal

us hegemony

us military

aircraft carrier

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6b9cc5f7d65bc6b6db4567ebbfe5ea.jpg

He declined to say where the meetings are taking place, noting that “there is more than one meeting.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/us-sending-troops-to-middle-east-over-trumps-threats-against-iran---reports-1123469042.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, iran, us-iran, us-iran war, iran-us war, trump war, 12-day war, bombing of iran, attack on iran, us aggression