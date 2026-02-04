International
US Confirms Deployment of Small Team of Troops to Nigeria — Reports
US Confirms Deployment of Small Team of Troops to Nigeria — Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has sent a small group of soldiers to Nigeria, marking the first confirmed presence of US forces on the ground since airstrikes carried out in December, Reuters reported.
"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States," General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the US military's Africa Command AFRICOM, told journalists, according to the report.Nigeria's defense minister also confirmed the presence of the team.The deployment follows US airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump, which Washington said targeted ISIS* terrorists in Nigeria. *A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
US Confirms Deployment of Small Team of Troops to Nigeria — Reports

The United States has sent a small group of soldiers to Nigeria, marking the first confirmed presence of US forces on the ground since airstrikes carried out in December, Reuters reported.
"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States," General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the US military's Africa Command AFRICOM, told journalists, according to the report.
Nigeria’s defense minister also confirmed the presence of the team.
The deployment follows US airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump, which Washington said targeted ISIS* terrorists in Nigeria.
*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
