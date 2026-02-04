https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/colombian-president-says-ready-to-supply-electricity-to-venezuela-1123577726.html

Colombian President Says Ready to Supply Electricity to Venezuela

Colombian President Says Ready to Supply Electricity to Venezuela

Sputnik International

Colombia is ready to start supplying electricity to Venezuela, all the necessary capabilities already exist, Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated after a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

2026-02-04T09:55+0000

2026-02-04T09:55+0000

2026-02-04T09:55+0000

americas

gustavo petro

venezuela

colombia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa0987b377f79ff6717fe44be4cd20b.jpg

"Today, I can say that it's literally a matter of days before we could begin supplying electricity to Venezuela. Electricity, in particular, allows us to reduce costs, especially if it's clean," Petro told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Colombian president met with Trump at the White House. Their meeting lasted nearly two hours, the White House press pool reported. Petro told reporters after the talks that energy integration could contribute to the stabilization of border regions with Venezuela and Ecuador and the reduction of socio-economic tensions. Also on Tuesday, Petro published a picture of himself with Trump, who signed the photo with the words "I love Colombia." The photograph was published on X, and it also contains Petro's words "A great honor." In early January, Trump said he looked forward to a meeting with Petro in the first week of February at the White House. The Colombian president later confirmed his intention to visit the United States in a bid "to stop a world war." Trump previously accused Petro of producing cocaine and did not rule out a military operation against him.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/venezuela-to-continue-cooperation-with-all-nations-including-russia---ambassador-1123574453.html

americas

venezuela

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

colombia, venezuela, petro, trump, us, electricity, supply, president, meeting