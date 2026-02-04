https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uss-lack-of-response-to-russias-new-start-proposals-regrettable---foreign-ministry-1123590943.html

US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry

US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Washington's approach of ignoring Russia's ideas on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is regrettable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-02-04T18:15+0000

2026-02-04T18:15+0000

2026-02-04T18:18+0000

russia

russia

washington

russian federation

us

new start treaty

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2e356d1d91d67298009863a48a6a2.jpg

"However, no formal official response from the United States with regard to the Russian initiative has been received through bilateral channels. Public comments from the US side also give no reason to conclude that Washington is ready to follow the course of action in the field of strategic offensive arms proposed by the Russian Federation. In fact, it means that our ideas have been deliberately left unanswered. This approach seems erroneous and regrettable," the ministry said in a statement.Still, Moscow is open to finding ways to stabilize the situation through equal dialogue, the ministry added."The Russian Federation remains ready to take decisive military-technical measures to counter potential additional threats to the national security. At the same time, our country remains open to seeking politico-diplomatic ways to comprehensively stabilize the strategic situation on the basis of equal and mutually beneficial dialogue solutions, if the appropriate conditions for such cooperation are shaped," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/the-new-start-treaty-the-us-russia-path-to-nuclear-limits-1123577872.html

russia

washington

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new start, strategic arms reduction treaty, russia us relations, russian foreign ministry, washington response, strategic offensive arms, arms control, nuclear treaty, bilateral channels, us russia diplomacy, strategic stability, international security, arms reduction talks