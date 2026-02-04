https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uss-lack-of-response-to-russias-new-start-proposals-regrettable---foreign-ministry-1123590943.html
US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry
US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Washington's approach of ignoring Russia's ideas on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is regrettable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-02-04T18:15+0000
2026-02-04T18:15+0000
2026-02-04T18:18+0000
russia
russia
washington
russian federation
us
new start treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2e356d1d91d67298009863a48a6a2.jpg
"However, no formal official response from the United States with regard to the Russian initiative has been received through bilateral channels. Public comments from the US side also give no reason to conclude that Washington is ready to follow the course of action in the field of strategic offensive arms proposed by the Russian Federation. In fact, it means that our ideas have been deliberately left unanswered. This approach seems erroneous and regrettable," the ministry said in a statement.Still, Moscow is open to finding ways to stabilize the situation through equal dialogue, the ministry added."The Russian Federation remains ready to take decisive military-technical measures to counter potential additional threats to the national security. At the same time, our country remains open to seeking politico-diplomatic ways to comprehensively stabilize the strategic situation on the basis of equal and mutually beneficial dialogue solutions, if the appropriate conditions for such cooperation are shaped," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/the-new-start-treaty-the-us-russia-path-to-nuclear-limits-1123577872.html
russia
washington
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_320:0:3049:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0ad2e0e97bf59e4f99b91f49bcf1ad88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new start, strategic arms reduction treaty, russia us relations, russian foreign ministry, washington response, strategic offensive arms, arms control, nuclear treaty, bilateral channels, us russia diplomacy, strategic stability, international security, arms reduction talks
new start, strategic arms reduction treaty, russia us relations, russian foreign ministry, washington response, strategic offensive arms, arms control, nuclear treaty, bilateral channels, us russia diplomacy, strategic stability, international security, arms reduction talks
US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry
18:15 GMT 04.02.2026 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 04.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's approach of ignoring Russia's ideas on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is regrettable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"However, no formal official response from the United States with regard to the Russian initiative has been received through bilateral channels. Public comments from the US side also give no reason to conclude that Washington is ready to follow the course of action in the field of strategic offensive arms proposed by the Russian Federation. In fact, it means that our ideas have been deliberately left unanswered. This approach seems erroneous and regrettable," the ministry said in a statement.
Still, Moscow is open to finding ways to stabilize the situation through equal dialogue, the ministry added.
"The Russian Federation remains ready to take decisive military-technical measures to counter potential additional threats to the national security. At the same time, our country remains open to seeking politico-diplomatic ways to comprehensively stabilize the strategic situation on the basis of equal and mutually beneficial dialogue solutions, if the appropriate conditions for such cooperation are shaped," the ministry said in a statement.