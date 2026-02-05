International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/emergence-of-new-nuclear-armed-european-nations-out-of-line-with-russias-interests--analyst-1123592771.html
Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst
Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst
Sputnik International
Officially, five countries—members of the so-called “nuclear club”—currently possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, the US, UK, France, and China.
2026-02-05T08:15+0000
2026-02-05T08:15+0000
analysis
us
europe
forces
withdrawal
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_33:0:1567:863_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ca0cd031ce3022a5078a0a8b3fef0b.jpg
“A possible full or partial withdrawal of US forces from Europe should not lead to the emergence of new countries in the region possessing nuclear weapons,” Anton Khlopkov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Energy and Security Studies, pointed out.The Pentagon earlier signaled readiness to withdraw most of its personnel from Romania amid reports that the US also plans to pull part of its military contingent out of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/new-us-nuke-deployment-in-europe-raises-serious-questions-about-natos-true-nature-1121458693.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_224:0:1375:863_1920x0_80_0_0_43be9795d66cebe9b37467644db2c03b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
withdrawal of us forces from europe, nuclear weapons, russia's interests, friendly states
withdrawal of us forces from europe, nuclear weapons, russia's interests, friendly states

Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst

08:15 GMT 05.02.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dave Bezaire / B61 Nuclear bombB61 Nuclear bomb
B61 Nuclear bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dave Bezaire / B61 Nuclear bomb
Subscribe
Officially, five countries—members of the so-called “nuclear club”—currently possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, the US, UK, France, and China. India, Pakistan, and North Korea maintain nuclear arsenals too, with Israel also believed to have such weapons.
“A possible full or partial withdrawal of US forces from Europe should not lead to the emergence of new countries in the region possessing nuclear weapons,” Anton Khlopkov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Energy and Security Studies, pointed out.
He said that such a scenario would run counter to Russia’s interests. According to the expert, Moscow is particularly opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons near its borders, regardless of whether such armaments would be acquired by a friendly or an unfriendly state.
The Pentagon earlier signaled readiness to withdraw most of its personnel from Romania amid reports that the US also plans to pull part of its military contingent out of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.
Ядерные бомбы B61 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2025
Analysis
New US Nuke Deployment in Europe Raises Serious Questions About NATO's True Nature
18 January 2025, 19:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала