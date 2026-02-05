https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/emergence-of-new-nuclear-armed-european-nations-out-of-line-with-russias-interests--analyst-1123592771.html
Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst
Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst
Sputnik International
Officially, five countries—members of the so-called “nuclear club”—currently possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, the US, UK, France, and China.
2026-02-05T08:15+0000
2026-02-05T08:15+0000
2026-02-05T08:15+0000
analysis
us
europe
forces
withdrawal
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_33:0:1567:863_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ca0cd031ce3022a5078a0a8b3fef0b.jpg
“A possible full or partial withdrawal of US forces from Europe should not lead to the emergence of new countries in the region possessing nuclear weapons,” Anton Khlopkov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Energy and Security Studies, pointed out.The Pentagon earlier signaled readiness to withdraw most of its personnel from Romania amid reports that the US also plans to pull part of its military contingent out of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/new-us-nuke-deployment-in-europe-raises-serious-questions-about-natos-true-nature-1121458693.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_224:0:1375:863_1920x0_80_0_0_43be9795d66cebe9b37467644db2c03b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
withdrawal of us forces from europe, nuclear weapons, russia's interests, friendly states
withdrawal of us forces from europe, nuclear weapons, russia's interests, friendly states
Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst
Officially, five countries—members of the so-called “nuclear club”—currently possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, the US, UK, France, and China. India, Pakistan, and North Korea maintain nuclear arsenals too, with Israel also believed to have such weapons.
“A possible full or partial withdrawal of US forces from Europe should not lead to the emergence of new countries in the region possessing nuclear weapons,” Anton Khlopkov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Energy and Security Studies, pointed out.
He said that such a scenario would run counter to Russia’s interests. According to the expert, Moscow is particularly opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons near its borders, regardless of whether such armaments would be acquired by a friendly or an unfriendly state.
The Pentagon earlier signaled readiness to withdraw most of its personnel from Romania amid reports that the US also plans to pull part of its military contingent out of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.
18 January 2025, 19:00 GMT