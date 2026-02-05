https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/emergence-of-new-nuclear-armed-european-nations-out-of-line-with-russias-interests--analyst-1123592771.html

Emergence of New Nuclear-Armed European Nations Out of Line With Russia’s Interests – Analyst

Officially, five countries—members of the so-called “nuclear club”—currently possess nuclear weapons, including Russia, the US, UK, France, and China.

“A possible full or partial withdrawal of US forces from Europe should not lead to the emergence of new countries in the region possessing nuclear weapons,” Anton Khlopkov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Energy and Security Studies, pointed out.The Pentagon earlier signaled readiness to withdraw most of its personnel from Romania amid reports that the US also plans to pull part of its military contingent out of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.

