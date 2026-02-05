https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/negotiations-in-abu-dhabi-on-2nd-day-being-held-behind-closed-doors---source-1123592646.html

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi on 2nd Day Being Held Behind Closed Doors - Source

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi are again taking place behind closed doors on the second day, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The negotiations will continue to be held behind closed doors on the second day," the source said.The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The first round of talks of the trilateral working group on security issues took place from January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi in a closed format, without the press.

