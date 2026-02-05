International
Analysis
US Missile Deployment in Greenland Could Spark New Arms Race – Analyst
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the US. The authorities of Denmark and Greenland have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island.
“If the US deploys long-range cruise missiles with conventional or nuclear warheads in Greenland, it will become a very serious factor affecting strategic stability and Russia’s national security,” Fyodor Voitolovsky, head of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, said.“I believe this would not contribute to further dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States. On the contrary, it would provoke retaliatory steps by Russia and, in my view, would significantly accelerate a new arms race,” the analyst concluded.
08:25 GMT 05.02.2026
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the US. The authorities of Denmark and Greenland have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island, stressing that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
“If the US deploys long-range cruise missiles with conventional or nuclear warheads in Greenland, it will become a very serious factor affecting strategic stability and Russia’s national security,” Fyodor Voitolovsky, head of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, said.
The same applies to the US deployment of medium-range missiles in Europe, Voitolovsky added.
“I believe this would not contribute to further dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States. On the contrary, it would provoke retaliatory steps by Russia and, in my view, would significantly accelerate a new arms race,” the analyst concluded.
World
US Eyes Greenland for Missile Defense & Sub-Hunting Systems — Military Analyst
3 February, 08:32 GMT
