US Missile Deployment in Greenland Could Spark New Arms Race – Analyst

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the US. The authorities of Denmark and Greenland have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island.

“If the US deploys long-range cruise missiles with conventional or nuclear warheads in Greenland, it will become a very serious factor affecting strategic stability and Russia’s national security,” Fyodor Voitolovsky, head of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, said.“I believe this would not contribute to further dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States. On the contrary, it would provoke retaliatory steps by Russia and, in my view, would significantly accelerate a new arms race,” the analyst concluded.

