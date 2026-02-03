https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-eyes-greenland-for-missile-defense--sub-hunting-systems--military-analyst-1123568854.html

US Eyes Greenland for Missile Defense & Sub-Hunting Systems — Military Analyst

The United States could deploy a ballistic missile early-warning system in Greenland, veteran Russian military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.

According to the expert, Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ plans included Greenland, though that does not necessarily mean missile interceptor launchers would be installed on the island. He notes that Europe had previously served as the US’ eastern flank, adding: Beyond missile defense, Greenland also plays a significant role in submarine detection systems, which “currently do not function effectively,” adds the analyst. Earlier, Trump stated that the draft agreement on Greenland includes the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.

