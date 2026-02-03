https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-eyes-greenland-for-missile-defense--sub-hunting-systems--military-analyst-1123568854.html
US Eyes Greenland for Missile Defense & Sub-Hunting Systems — Military Analyst
US Eyes Greenland for Missile Defense & Sub-Hunting Systems — Military Analyst
The United States could deploy a ballistic missile early-warning system in Greenland, veteran Russian military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
According to the expert, Donald Trump's 'Golden Dome' plans included Greenland, though that does not necessarily mean missile interceptor launchers would be installed on the island. He notes that Europe had previously served as the US' eastern flank, adding: Beyond missile defense, Greenland also plays a significant role in submarine detection systems, which "currently do not function effectively," adds the analyst. Earlier, Trump stated that the draft agreement on Greenland includes the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.
The United States could deploy a ballistic missile early-warning system in Greenland, veteran Russian military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
According to the expert, Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ plans
included Greenland, though that does not necessarily mean missile interceptor launchers would be installed on the island.
“That said, it is entirely possible if the necessary infrastructure is developed. But an early-warning system to track ballistic missiles whose trajectories would pass over Greenland could certainly be deployed there. The eastern flank of US missile defense has long been underdeveloped,” says the pundit.
He notes that Europe had previously served as the US’ eastern flank, adding:
“However, Europe buried all missile defense programs in bureaucratic red tape and corruption schemes. That’s why Greenland is extremely important for the US.”
Beyond missile defense, Greenland also plays a significant role in submarine detection systems, which “currently do not function effectively,” adds the analyst.
Earlier, Trump stated that the draft agreement on Greenland includes the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.