FBI Arrests Key Suspect in 2012 Benghazi Attack That Killed US Ambassador
The FBI has arrested a key suspect behind the September 11, 2012 attack on a US diplomatic mission and a nearby CIA annex in Libya's Benghazi that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said on Friday.
"Today, I'm proud to announce that the FBI has arrested one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack. Zubayr al-Bakoush landed at Andrews Air Force Base at 3am this morning. He is in our custody," Bondi said during a press conference. The suspect will face a wide range of charges and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Bondi said FBI Director Kash Patel noted that the investigation is not over, and there is a possibility for holding more people accountable. "We're not done, and so what we want to do is maintain not just the integrity of this investigation, but the possibility and the promise of bringing more individuals to justice for this heinous act of terror," Patel said. Zubayr al-Bakoush is not be the first individual indicted over the assault. In September 2024, Libyan national Ahmed Abu Khatallah was sentenced by a US judge to 28 years in prison on federal terrorism charges and other offenses for his role in the attack.
FBI Arrests Key Suspect in 2012 Benghazi Attack That Killed US Ambassador
"He'll face charges related to murder, terrorism, arson, among others. Let this case serve as a reminder, if you commit a crime against the American people, anywhere in this world, President [Donald] Trump's Justice Department will find you. It might not happen overnight, but it will happen," Bondi added.
"We're not done, and so what we want to do is maintain not just the integrity of this investigation, but the possibility and the promise of bringing more individuals to justice for this heinous act of terror," Patel said.
27 September 2024, 01:07 GMT