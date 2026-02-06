US to Maintain Robust Nuclear Arsenal for Peace and Strength - US Under Secretary of State
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will maintain its nuclear deterrent arsenal in order to be able to negotiate from the position of force, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Friday.
"The United States will maintain a robust, credible and modernized nuclear deterrent to ensure our our security preserves peace and stability, and negotiate from a position of strength. In doing so, we will prevent anyone from being able to dominate us or our allies, so that all nations recognize their interests are best served through peace and restraint," DiNanno said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
The United States also confirms its course towards finding responsible solutions to reduce nuclear weapons in the world, the official said, adding that Washington considers an agreement on nuclear weapons with only one country to be inappropriate in the current conditions.
"The United States also retains non-deployed nuclear capacity that can be used to address the emerging security environment, if directed by the president. Such actions include expanding current forces, diversifying our capabilities, developing and fielding new theater range nuclear forces, and adapting our extended deterrence posture as necessary," DiNanno said.
The United States wants new agreement to replace new START Treaty to be more advanced, include China, Thomas DiNanno said.
"The president has been pretty clear that he wants a better agreement. As we all know, New START expired yesterday [February 5]. The president clarified again last night that he wants a new treaty. And in a nutshell the New START was flawed. It did not cover third-tier range nuclear weapons and it did not include China," DiNanno told reporters in Geneva at the Conference on Disarmament.
The United States is convinced that a new nuclear arms treaty, which will replace the New START Treaty, will be durable, DiNanno said.
"February 5, 2026 indeed marks the end of an era, the end of us unilateral restraint, the next era of arms control can and should continue with clear focus, but it will require the participation of more than just Russia at the negotiating table. We cannot promise this process will be quick or easy, achieving outcomes of value rarely are, but we remain committed to securing a strong outcome and will not accept one that falls short of our standards. Nor will we say, stay silent on noncompliance. We will achieve [US] President Trump's vision for a new, improved and modernized nuclear weapons treaty that lasts long into the future," DiNanno said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
The New START, the last remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the US, expired on February 5.