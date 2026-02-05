https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/new-start-pillar-of-world-order-dangerous-to-dismantle--analyst-1123592400.html
New START: Pillar of World Order Dangerous to Dismantle – Analyst
New START, which limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems of Russia and the US, expires on February 5.
Extending the New START treaty is of importance to the entire world, prominent Thai politician and international political commentator Nitiphumthanat Ming-Rujiralai told Sputnik.Ming-Rujiralai called New START a pillar of the world order that is dangerous to dismantle, even amid the ongoing transformation of the world system. The absence of such a pillar is fraught with the possibility of a global catastrophe, the analyst warned.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.Russia "intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner," developing its policy based on an analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, according to the statement.
New START, which limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems of Russia and the US, expires on February 5. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier expressed regret over Washington's approach of ignoring Russia's idea of both sides extending the treaty for one year.
Extending the New START treaty is of importance to the entire world, prominent Thai politician and international political commentator Nitiphumthanat Ming-Rujiralai told Sputnik.
People in Thailand and all across the Asia-Pacific are very hopeful that the limitations contained in the New START treaty will be prolonged in the format proposed by Russia, he underscored.
Ming-Rujiralai called New START a pillar of the world order that is dangerous to dismantle, even amid the ongoing transformation of the world system. The absence of such a pillar is fraught with the possibility of a global catastrophe, the analyst warned.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.
With the suspension of the New START Treaty in February 2023, Russia declared its intention to voluntarily stick to the central quantitative limits on weapons set by the Treaty until it expires on February 5, 2026, the statement pointed out.
Russia "intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner," developing its policy based on an analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, according to the statement.