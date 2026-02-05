International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/new-start-pillar-of-world-order-dangerous-to-dismantle--analyst-1123592400.html
New START: Pillar of World Order Dangerous to Dismantle – Analyst
New START: Pillar of World Order Dangerous to Dismantle – Analyst
Sputnik International
New START, which limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems of Russia and the US, expires on February 5.
2026-02-05T08:04+0000
2026-02-05T08:04+0000
analysis
russia
us
new start treaty
deployment
world order
suspension
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101625/62/1016256234_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c11f37631e6ef81da5b79db5998491c2.jpg
Extending the New START treaty is of importance to the entire world, prominent Thai politician and international political commentator Nitiphumthanat Ming-Rujiralai told Sputnik.Ming-Rujiralai called New START a pillar of the world order that is dangerous to dismantle, even amid the ongoing transformation of the world system. The absence of such a pillar is fraught with the possibility of a global catastrophe, the analyst warned.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.Russia "intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner," developing its policy based on an analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/arms-control-deadlock-why-the-world-cant-agree-on-a-successor-to-new-start-1123573356.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/uss-lack-of-response-to-russias-new-start-proposals-regrettable---foreign-ministry-1123590943.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101625/62/1016256234_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1064a2c7485ee35d6cf479186e656354.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
expiration of new start, people in thailand, global catastrophe, world system, nuclear warheads
expiration of new start, people in thailand, global catastrophe, world system, nuclear warheads

New START: Pillar of World Order Dangerous to Dismantle – Analyst

08:04 GMT 05.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov / Go to the mediabankMobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.
Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
New START, which limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems of Russia and the US, expires on February 5. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier expressed regret over Washington's approach of ignoring Russia's idea of both sides extending the treaty for one year.
Extending the New START treaty is of importance to the entire world, prominent Thai politician and international political commentator Nitiphumthanat Ming-Rujiralai told Sputnik.
People in Thailand and all across the Asia-Pacific are very hopeful that the limitations contained in the New START treaty will be prolonged in the format proposed by Russia, he underscored.
Transport and starting container of the Yars RS-24 complex on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
Analysis
Arms Control Deadlock: Why the World Can't Agree on a Successor to New START
3 February, 14:37 GMT
Ming-Rujiralai called New START a pillar of the world order that is dangerous to dismantle, even amid the ongoing transformation of the world system. The absence of such a pillar is fraught with the possibility of a global catastrophe, the analyst warned.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.
With the suspension of the New START Treaty in February 2023, Russia declared its intention to voluntarily stick to the central quantitative limits on weapons set by the Treaty until it expires on February 5, 2026, the statement pointed out.
Russia "intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner," developing its policy based on an analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, according to the statement.
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
Russia
US's Lack of Response to Russia's New START Proposals Regrettable - Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 18:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала