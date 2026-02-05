https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/new-start-pillar-of-world-order-dangerous-to-dismantle--analyst-1123592400.html

New START: Pillar of World Order Dangerous to Dismantle – Analyst

New START, which limits the number of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems of Russia and the US, expires on February 5.

Extending the New START treaty is of importance to the entire world, prominent Thai politician and international political commentator Nitiphumthanat Ming-Rujiralai told Sputnik.Ming-Rujiralai called New START a pillar of the world order that is dangerous to dismantle, even amid the ongoing transformation of the world system. The absence of such a pillar is fraught with the possibility of a global catastrophe, the analyst warned.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that Russia proceeds from the position that the parties to New START are no longer bound by any obligations and symmetrical declarations amid the expiration of the treaty.Russia "intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner," developing its policy based on an analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, according to the statement.

