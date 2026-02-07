https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/iran-would-hit-us-bases-in-persian-gulf-if-attacked---foreign-minister-1123602055.html

Iran Would Hit US Bases in Persian Gulf If Attacked - Foreign Minister

Iran Would Hit US Bases in Persian Gulf If Attacked - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran would strike American bases in the Persian Gulf region if the United States attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

2026-02-07T09:22+0000

2026-02-07T09:22+0000

2026-02-07T09:44+0000

world

abbas araghchi

middle east

iran

persian gulf

washington

us

enriched uranium

uranium

attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/16/1122470486_0:381:2612:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_52b10baa82d7e2452971c7e0b6bb1a6c.jpg

"If Washington attacks us, there is no possibility of attacking US soil, but we will strike their bases in the region," Araghchi said at Al Jazeera Forum. This would not mean attacking neighboring countries, the Iranian foreign minister said.Iran will not export enriched uranium from the country, Araghchi said.Iran will not discuss its missile program now or later, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that this is a defense matter.The date of the second round of talks between Iran and the United States has not yet been determined, Abbas Araghchi said.At the same time, both Tehran and Washington agree that a new meeting should take place soon, Araghchi was cited by the broadcaster as saying

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260205/iranus-nuclear-talks-set-for-friday-in-oman---iranian-foreign-minister-1123592052.html

iran

persian gulf

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran would hit us bases, us bases in persian gulf, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, united states attacks