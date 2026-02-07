International
Iran Would Hit US Bases in Persian Gulf If Attacked - Foreign Minister
Iran would strike American bases in the Persian Gulf region if the United States attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"If Washington attacks us, there is no possibility of attacking US soil, but we will strike their bases in the region," Araghchi said at Al Jazeera Forum. This would not mean attacking neighboring countries, the Iranian foreign minister said.Iran will not export enriched uranium from the country, Araghchi said.Iran will not discuss its missile program now or later, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that this is a defense matter.The date of the second round of talks between Iran and the United States has not yet been determined, Abbas Araghchi said.At the same time, both Tehran and Washington agree that a new meeting should take place soon, Araghchi was cited by the broadcaster as saying
Iran Would Hit US Bases in Persian Gulf If Attacked - Foreign Minister

09:22 GMT 07.02.2026 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 07.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid Forootan
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid Forootan
DOHA (Sputnik) - Iran would strike American bases in the Persian Gulf region if the United States attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"If Washington attacks us, there is no possibility of attacking US soil, but we will strike their bases in the region," Araghchi said at Al Jazeera Forum.
This would not mean attacking neighboring countries, the Iranian foreign minister said.
Iran will not export enriched uranium from the country, Araghchi said.
"The level of enrichment depends on Iran’s needs, and enriched uranium will not leave the country," Araghchi said at Al Jazeera Forum.
Iran will not discuss its missile program now or later, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that this is a defense matter.
The date of the second round of talks between Iran and the United States has not yet been determined, Abbas Araghchi said.
At the same time, both Tehran and Washington agree that a new meeting should take place soon, Araghchi was cited by the broadcaster as saying
