https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/swedish-defense-companies-profit-from-conflict-in-ukraine--1123601426.html

Swedish Defense Companies Profit From Conflict in Ukraine

Swedish Defense Companies Profit From Conflict in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Sweden has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation and plans to allocate another $8 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons and other assistance, Russian Ambassador in Stockholm Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.

2026-02-07T06:32+0000

2026-02-07T06:32+0000

2026-02-07T06:32+0000

military

ukraine

sweden

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg

Sweden has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation and plans to allocate another $8 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons and other assistance, Russian Ambassador in Stockholm Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.The ambassador added that Sweden has already announced plans to give Ukraine an additional $8 billion in 2026-2027 for direct purchases and joint production of weapons and military equipment, international assistance to Ukraine and co-financing of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.Stockholm is one of the largest European sponsors of the Kiev regime in financial terms, Belyaev specified.Sweden's defense sector and lead firm Saab are raking in massive profits amid the Ukraine conflict, with its end unprofitable for business, he revealed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/rutte-says-foreign-troops-will-be-deployed-to-ukraine-right-after-conclusion-of-peace-1123572405.html

ukraine

sweden

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden has provided ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of russia’s special military operation and plans to allocate another $8 billion to ukraine for the purchase of weapons and other assistance, russian ambassador in stockholm sergey belyaev told sputnik.