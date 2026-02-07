International
Swedish Defense Companies Profit From Conflict in Ukraine
Swedish Defense Companies Profit From Conflict in Ukraine
Sweden has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation and plans to allocate another $8 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons and other assistance, Russian Ambassador in Stockholm Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.
2026-02-07T06:32+0000
2026-02-07T06:32+0000
military
ukraine
sweden
russia
The ambassador added that Sweden has already announced plans to give Ukraine an additional $8 billion in 2026-2027 for direct purchases and joint production of weapons and military equipment, international assistance to Ukraine and co-financing of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.Stockholm is one of the largest European sponsors of the Kiev regime in financial terms, Belyaev specified.Sweden's defense sector and lead firm Saab are raking in massive profits amid the Ukraine conflict, with its end unprofitable for business, he revealed.
ukraine
sweden
russia
Swedish Defense Companies Profit From Conflict in Ukraine

06:32 GMT 07.02.2026
Sweden has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation.
Sweden has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation and plans to allocate another $8 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons and other assistance, Russian Ambassador in Stockholm Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.
"According to official data, the total amount of Swedish investments in Ukraine from the start of the special military operation as of the end of 2025 is estimated at $11 billion (of which military aid alone amounts to $9 billion)," Belyaev said.
The ambassador added that Sweden has already announced plans to give Ukraine an additional $8 billion in 2026-2027 for direct purchases and joint production of weapons and military equipment, international assistance to Ukraine and co-financing of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.
Stockholm is one of the largest European sponsors of the Kiev regime in financial terms, Belyaev specified.
Sweden's defense sector and lead firm Saab are raking in massive profits amid the Ukraine conflict, with its end unprofitable for business, he revealed.
"Saab's strong economic performance contributes to the growing influence of the defense sector on the Swedish economy as a whole. As a result, a possible peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict or a sharp policy shift in the government are becoming unprofitable for Swedish firms, who are somehow linked to defense contracts," Belyaev said.
