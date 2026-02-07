https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/trump-authorizes-up-to-25-tariffs-on-countries-trading-with-iran--executive-order-1123600971.html
Trump Authorizes up to 25% Tariffs on Countries Trading With Iran — Executive Order
The White House published an executive order authorizing additional tariffs of up to 25% on imports from foreign countries that directly or indirectly trade with Iran.
The order says “an additional ad valorem rate of duty — for example, 25 percent” may be imposed on goods imported into the United States from countries found to “purchase, import, or otherwise acquire” goods or services from Iran. Under the order, the Commerce Department will identify such countries, while the State Department, in coordination with other agencies, will decide whether and to what extent the tariffs should be applied.
