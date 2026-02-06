https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/iranian-foreign-minister-calls-talks-with-us-in-oman-good-start-1123600174.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Talks With US in Oman 'Good Start'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Friday the talks with the United States held in Oman a "good start."

"This was a good start for negotiations," Araghchi said following the talks on Iran's nuclear program. Iran and the US agreed to continue negotiations, but will first hold consultations in their capitals, the foreign minister added. "The mistrust that has arisen during this period [after the conflict in June 2025] is very significant. This mistrust is a challenge to negotiations, and we must overcome it in order to develop a framework for new negotiations," Araghchi also said, adding that if the current diplomatic process continues, the parties will be able to develop the necessary framework for dialogue during the next round.The talks between Iran and the United States concern only nuclear issues, and Tehran does not discuss "any other topics" with Washington,Abbas Araghchi said.Tehran told Washington's representatives in Oman that further negotiations should continue in a calm atmosphere, the minister said."Of course, negotiations on nuclear issues and the resolution of key issues should take place in a calm atmosphere, without tension and threats. It was mentioned. Any dialogue presupposes that it is necessary to refrain from threats and pressure. We have made that clear today," Araghchi explained.Omani Foreign Minister Held Consultations With Iran, US Delegation Chiefs Ahead of TalksOmani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi held consultations with the heads of the Iranian and US delegations participating in talks in Oman on Iran's nuclear issue, the ministry said on Friday.At the same time, the foreign minister emphasized Oman's "commitment to supporting dialogue and rapprochement between the parties, as well as cooperation with various partners to achieve consensual political solutions in the interests of the parties."The Iranian delegation is headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.The meeting is the first after a months-long pause in the negotiation process, which arose due to the open phase of the Iran-Israel conflict in June 2025. By that time, Iran and the United States had held five rounds of consultations.

