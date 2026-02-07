Ukrainian Generals Caught Embezzling Millions Through Faulty Command & Control Software Contract

The investigation found that a former deputy chief of the general staff, an ex-chief of the Signal Corps, a former head of the General Staff’s automation development department and a businessman contracted to build the software turned the contract into a cash cow to extract funds from the state. The investigation found that a former deputy chief of the general staff, an ex-chief of the Signal Corps, a former head of the General Staff’s automation development department and a businessman contracted to build the software turned the contract into a cash cow to extract funds from the state.

Ukraine's military contracted the C&C system's creation out to a private firm with no experience in 2016, after which the tech specs were altered 13 times over four years, and costs ballooned by about $11M US (using the 2020 exchange rate). Additional prototypes and adjusting documentation added $4.25M to costs. Nearly $6M was embezzled.

Besides delays and cost increases, the final product failed to meet expectations, remaining incompatible with NATO protocols, and proving impossible to integrate with other systems. Of 200 information and calculations tasks that were set, only 10 were implemented. The system was adopted in late 2022. In 2024, the accused asked for more funding to eliminate shortcomings.