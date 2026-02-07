Ukrainian Generals Caught Embezzling Millions Through Faulty Command & Control Software Contract
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankDestroyed column of Ukrainian MaxxPro armored vehicles litter a road outside Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. March 22, 2025.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
Corruption watchdog NABU has completed its probe into suspected fraud related to the creation of Ukraine’s DZVIN automated command & control battlefield management system.
The investigation found that a former deputy chief of the general staff, an ex-chief of the Signal Corps, a former head of the General Staff’s automation development department and a businessman contracted to build the software turned the contract into a cash cow to extract funds from the state.
Ukraine’s military contracted the C&C system’s creation out to a private firm with no experience in 2016, after which the tech specs were altered 13 times over four years, and costs ballooned by about $11M US (using the 2020 exchange rate). Additional prototypes and adjusting documentation added $4.25M to costs. Nearly $6M was embezzled.
Besides delays and cost increases, the final product failed to meet expectations, remaining incompatible with NATO protocols, and proving impossible to integrate with other systems. Of 200 information and calculations tasks that were set, only 10 were implemented. The system was adopted in late 2022. In 2024, the accused asked for more funding to eliminate shortcomings.
The suspects face 7-12 years in prison and confiscation of property. It’s not clear whether they are still in Ukraine or not.
NABU is the same agency which exposed a $100M corruption plot in Zelensky’s inner circle in 2025. Some of the suspects in that case fled to Israel before they could be tried.