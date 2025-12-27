https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/ukraines-nabu-sapo-agencies-uncover-criminal-group-involving-lawmakers-1123374290.html
Ukraine's NABU, SAPO Agencies Uncover Criminal Group Involving Lawmakers
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Saturday they had uncovered a group of Verkhovna Rada lawmakers who took bribes in exchange for parliamentary votes.
"As a result of an undercover operation, NABU and SAPO exposed an organized criminal group, which included current national lawmakers of Ukraine," NABU said on Telegram. The names and number of lawmakers were not disclosed. According to the investigation, the members of the group systematically extracted "unlawful benefits" for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. On Saturday, NABU officers were seen in Kiev's government quarter, which houses parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the presidential office, lawmakers said. A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when NABU targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving one of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's closest associates, Timur Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested, and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, described as the largest in Ukraine's history.
