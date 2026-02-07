International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Soldiers in ‘Death Zone’ Due to Russian Drones – Commander-in-Chief Syrsky
Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using various types of drones on a massive scale. They range from low-cost FPV “kamikaze” drones to high-tech systems like the Lancet and the Geran.
2026-02-07T07:08+0000
2026-02-07T07:09+0000
Right now, “Ukrainian frontline soldiers are in greater danger than” at the beginning of the conflict, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told German media.Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier said Russian forces had carried out a massive strike and five combined attacks against the Ukrainian military over the past week.Russian forces also liberated the villages of Popovka in the Sumy region, Zelenoye in the Kharkov region, as well as Stepanovka, Toretskoye, and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
07:08 GMT 07.02.2026 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 07.02.2026)
Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using various types of drones on a massive scale. They range from low-cost FPV kamikaze drones to high-tech systems like the Lancet and the Geran.
Right now, “Ukrainian frontline soldiers are in greater danger than” at the beginning of the conflict, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told German media.
He pointed to “technological advances in drone construction,” which he said means that “the so-called death zone, where Ukrainian soldiers are particularly at risk along the 1,200-km front, now extends to a depth of 20 km.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier said Russian forces had carried out a massive strike and five combined attacks against the Ukrainian military over the past week.
Russian forces also liberated the villages of Popovka in the Sumy region, Zelenoye in the Kharkov region, as well as Stepanovka, Toretskoye, and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
