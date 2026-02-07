https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/ukrainian-soldiers-in-death-zone-due-to-russian-drones--commander-in-chief-syrsky-1123601567.html

Ukrainian Soldiers in ‘Death Zone’ Due to Russian Drones – Commander-in-Chief Syrsky

Sputnik International

Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have been using various types of drones on a massive scale. They range from low-cost FPV “kamikaze” drones to high-tech systems like the Lancet and the Geran.

Right now, “Ukrainian frontline soldiers are in greater danger than” at the beginning of the conflict, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told German media.Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier said Russian forces had carried out a massive strike and five combined attacks against the Ukrainian military over the past week.Russian forces also liberated the villages of Popovka in the Sumy region, Zelenoye in the Kharkov region, as well as Stepanovka, Toretskoye, and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

2026

