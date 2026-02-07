https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/us-congress-to-view-unredacted-epstein-files-starting-monday---reports-1123601106.html
US Congress to View Unredacted Epstein Files Starting Monday - Reports
americas
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of Congress will be able to start reviewing the unredacted version of the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) files regarding Jeffrey Epstein beginning Monday morning, NBC News reported, citing two sources.
The review will be held in person at the DOJ, according to a letter sent to members of Congress and reviewed by NBC News.
They will be allowed to view the materials on computers at DOJ offices but will not be permitted to handle the physical documents themselves, NBC reported on Friday.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the publication of materials related to the Epstein case. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files with mentions of numerous powerful figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.
