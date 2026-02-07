https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/us-congress-to-view-unredacted-epstein-files-starting-monday---reports-1123601106.html

US Congress to View Unredacted Epstein Files Starting Monday - Reports

US Congress to View Unredacted Epstein Files Starting Monday - Reports

Sputnik International

Members of Congress will be able to start reviewing the unredacted version of the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) files regarding Jeffrey Epstein beginning Monday morning, NBC News reported, citing two sources.

2026-02-07T04:49+0000

2026-02-07T04:49+0000

2026-02-07T04:49+0000

americas

us

jeffrey epstein

elon musk

bill gates

doj

congress

sex trafficking ring

child trafficking

trafficking

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118769688_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c73fdedf8bcbd27d1e2931af9d19aad4.jpg

The review will be held in person at the DOJ, according to a letter sent to members of Congress and reviewed by NBC News. They will be allowed to view the materials on computers at DOJ offices but will not be permitted to handle the physical documents themselves, NBC reported on Friday. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the publication of materials related to the Epstein case. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files with mentions of numerous powerful figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sex trafficking, child trafficking, children trafficking, sex offender, epstein, epstin clients, client list, epstein island, visit island, epstein's clients, in the files