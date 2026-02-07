https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/witkoff-kushner-visit-us-aircraft-carrier-stationed-in-arabian-sea-near-iran---report-1123603334.html
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea after talks with Iran, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea after talks with Iran, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
On Friday, Omani-brokered talks between the US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat after a months-long pause.
"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff visited on Saturday together with CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper the USS Abraham Lincoln which is stationed in the Arabian sea not far from Iran ... [T]he visit - a day after the talks with Iran - is a message to the Iranians that the U.S. has other options if negotiations fail," Ravid wrote on X.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The US president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. In June, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the agency had not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program.