https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/witkoff-kushner-visit-us-aircraft-carrier-stationed-in-arabian-sea-near-iran---report-1123603334.html

Witkoff, Kushner Visit US Aircraft Carrier Stationed in Arabian Sea Near Iran - Report

Witkoff, Kushner Visit US Aircraft Carrier Stationed in Arabian Sea Near Iran - Report

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea after talks with Iran, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported

2026-02-07T18:48+0000

2026-02-07T18:48+0000

2026-02-07T18:48+0000

world

iran

arabian sea

middle east

steve witkoff

jared kushner

donald trump

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107796/63/1077966328_0:121:2000:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_8109dd61a0ec43f15c3a58f786d163b9.jpg

On Friday, Omani-brokered talks between the US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat after a months-long pause. "Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff visited on Saturday together with CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper the USS Abraham Lincoln which is stationed in the Arabian sea not far from Iran ... [T]he visit - a day after the talks with Iran - is a message to the Iranians that the U.S. has other options if negotiations fail," Ravid wrote on X. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The US president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. In June, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the agency had not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/iran-would-hit-us-bases-in-persian-gulf-if-attacked---foreign-minister-1123602055.html

iran

arabian sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

witkoff, kushner, trump, iran, uss abraham lincoln