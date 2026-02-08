https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/attack-on-russian-general-is-obvious-ukrainian-attempt-to-sabotage-negotiations---expert-1123605655.html
“They don’t want peace. With peace, they will stop receiving Western arms and money, which are currently being plundered, and will disappear from the global spotlight,” Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting on the attempted assassination of Gen. Alexeyev, the deputy of GRU head Igor Kostyukov, a Russian lead negotiator.
“They understand that their regime will be destroyed in peacetime, and they can’t imagine their existence without war,” Litovkin explained.Nonetheless, Litovkin expressed confidence Russia will not stop negotiations. “For us, this isn’t just a dialog with Ukraine, but a question of relations with the US, which are important regardless of the actions of the Banderites.”Historical Precedent“What Ukraine is doing on Russian territory is in line with the ideology and practice of Banderism. This is precisely how they treat anyone who disagrees with their policies and beliefs,” Litovkin noted.The goal, whether in Ukraine or Russia, is the same – “to sow fear and terror, which is what sustains the current government,” the observer noted.
Zelensky realizes that when the fighting stops, he will become irrelevant, the observer said. “He may be eliminated either by his own handlers or by his Western ones, who are looking after him today, but tomorrow will discard him as excess baggage. He has become a hostage to the situation…even if he may consider himself the director of events.”
