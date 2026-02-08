https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/europe-needs-russia-to-survive---putins-envoy-dmitriev-1123604002.html

Europe Needs Russia to Survive - Putin's Envoy Dmitriev

Russia is essential for Europe's survival, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

Russia is essential for Europe's survival, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said. The article, citing European Council President Antonio Costa's speech to journalists on January 27, stated that Costa believed Europeans should be prepared to negotiate with Russia if necessary.

