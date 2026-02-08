International
Europe Needs Russia to Survive - Putin's Envoy Dmitriev
Russia is essential for Europe's survival, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
2026-02-08T06:08+0000
2026-02-08T06:08+0000
Russia is essential for Europe's survival, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said. The article, citing European Council President Antonio Costa's speech to journalists on January 27, stated that Costa believed Europeans should be prepared to negotiate with Russia if necessary.
06:08 GMT 08.02.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have also advocated, to varying degrees, for dialogue between Europe and Russia.
Russia is essential for Europe's survival, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
"Inevitable. Europe needs Russia to survive," Dmitriev said on X, commenting on a Foreign Policy magazine article titled "Europe Is Getting Ready to Pivot to Putin."
The article, citing European Council President Antonio Costa's speech to journalists on January 27, stated that Costa believed Europeans should be prepared to negotiate with Russia if necessary.
