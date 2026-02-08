International
Lavrov and Oman's Foreign Minister Discuss US-Iran Talks in Phone Call
Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Discuss US-Iran Talks in Phone Call
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi held a phone conversation to discuss the situation around Iran in the context of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, expressing the need to facilitate the continuation of the negotiation process, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
2026-02-08T16:46+0000
2026-02-08T16:52+0000
"The exchange of views focused on the situation around Iran, particularly the recent round of indirect talks between Iranian and American representatives in Muscat, mediated by Oman. There was a shared opinion on the necessity of supporting the continuation of the negotiation process to reach mutually acceptable agreements," the statement published on the ministry’s website said.The ministry also noted that Lavrov highly praised the efforts made by the leadership of Oman in this regard.
Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Discuss US-Iran Talks in Phone Call

16:46 GMT 08.02.2026 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 08.02.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held a phone conversation to discuss the situation around Iran in the context of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, expressing the need to facilitate the continuation of the negotiation process, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The exchange of views focused on the situation around Iran, particularly the recent round of indirect talks between Iranian and American representatives in Muscat, mediated by Oman. There was a shared opinion on the necessity of supporting the continuation of the negotiation process to reach mutually acceptable agreements," the statement published on the ministry’s website said.
The ministry also noted that Lavrov highly praised the efforts made by the leadership of Oman in this regard.
