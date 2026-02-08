https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/lavrov-and-omans-foreign-minister-discuss-iran-situation-in-phone-call---moscow-1123607794.html

Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Discuss US-Iran Talks in Phone Call

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi held a phone conversation to discuss the situation around Iran in the context of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, expressing the need to facilitate the continuation of the negotiation process, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The exchange of views focused on the situation around Iran, particularly the recent round of indirect talks between Iranian and American representatives in Muscat, mediated by Oman. There was a shared opinion on the necessity of supporting the continuation of the negotiation process to reach mutually acceptable agreements," the statement published on the ministry’s website said.The ministry also noted that Lavrov highly praised the efforts made by the leadership of Oman in this regard.

