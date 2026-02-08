https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/russian-forces-liberate-sidorovka-settlement-in-sumy-region---mod-1123605476.html

Russian Forces Liberate Sidorovka Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Sidorovka Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Sidorovka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-02-08T10:03+0000

2026-02-08T10:03+0000

2026-02-08T10:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever took control of the Sidorovka settlement in the Sumy Region," the statement read. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad have also taken control of the Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said. The Russian military has struck Ukrainian transport infrastructure, fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment stations of Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries across 145 localities, the statement read.Ukraine has lost up to 390 military servicepeople in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, a US-made MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, and an artillery gun over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 150 Ukrainian soldiers, 12 pickup trucks, and four ammunition depots.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost up to 210 troops, an armored personnel carrier, 12 motor vehicles, six ammunition depots, and five materiel depots over the past 24 hours, the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 120 Ukrainian troops, a Kozak armored vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and a materiel depot.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and a materiel depot over the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone--1123560081.html

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, settlement of sidorovka, russian forces liberate, sumy region