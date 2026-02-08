https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/testing-trust-in-iranus-nuclear-talks-as-both-sides-assess-intentions--araghchi-1123605817.html
Testing Trust in Iran–US Nuclear Talks as Both Sides Assess Intentions – Araghchi
Iran and the US are inclined to continue nuclear negotiations, but the next steps will depend on decisions made in Tehran and Washington, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
The February 6 talks in Muscat were exclusively focused on nuclear issues, with no discussions on other topics, he emphasized. While both sides are generally open to continuing the process, Iran remains firm on its stance: negotiations will only cover the nuclear issue. He described the talks as exploratory, aimed at testing trust between the sides. Araghchi also noted that the continuation of certain sanctions and military movements could influence perceptions of seriousness as both nations assess each other’s intentions. Iran will not accept zero enrichment, focusing instead on ensuring that its nuclear activities remain peaceful, Araghchi stressed.Iran keeps Russia and China in the loop on how its nuclear progress with the United States are progressing, Araghchi said."We continue to hold consultations with China and Russia. China and Russia are two friendly countries and our strategic partners. Yesterday, my deputy met with the ambassadors of China and Russia and informed them about the details and progress of the negotiations. We will keep consulting them," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.
