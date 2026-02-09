https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/brics-to-take-unified-position-on-pressing-intl-issues---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1123611673.html

BRICS to Take Unified Position on Pressing Int'l Issues - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

BRICS countries need to take a unified position on pressing international issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"A need for the BRICS to speak from a unified position [exists], to speak with one voice on pressing international issues... We shall see what tasks we will face given the rapidly changing international situation, but we are fully prepared and all participants in today's meeting, both the BRICS members and the partner states that were represented at today's event, agree that only strengthening cooperation, finding points of mutual understanding and points of joint growth is the way, which BRICS should follow," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the BRICS sherpa meeting in New Delhi. BRICS is currently discussing how to expand and enhance the format of its cooperation with partners, the diplomat added.

