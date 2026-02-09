https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/brics-to-take-unified-position-on-pressing-intl-issues---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1123611673.html
BRICS to Take Unified Position on Pressing Int'l Issues - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
BRICS countries need to take a unified position on pressing international issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"A need for the BRICS to speak from a unified position [exists], to speak with one voice on pressing international issues... We shall see what tasks we will face given the rapidly changing international situation, but we are fully prepared and all participants in today's meeting, both the BRICS members and the partner states that were represented at today's event, agree that only strengthening cooperation, finding points of mutual understanding and points of joint growth is the way, which BRICS should follow," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the BRICS sherpa meeting in New Delhi. BRICS is currently discussing how to expand and enhance the format of its cooperation with partners, the diplomat added.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - BRICS countries need to take a unified position on pressing international issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"A need for the BRICS to speak from a unified position [exists], to speak with one voice on pressing international issues... We shall see what tasks we will face given the rapidly changing international situation, but we are fully prepared and all participants in today's meeting, both the BRICS members and the partner states that were represented at today's event, agree that only strengthening cooperation, finding points of mutual understanding and points of joint growth is the way, which BRICS should follow," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the BRICS sherpa meeting in New Delhi.
BRICS is currently discussing how to expand and enhance the format of its cooperation with partners, the diplomat added.
"BRICS works on the basis of consensus, it is an irrevocable and absolutely indisputable basis for making any decisions, so we have no reason to invite and welcome anyone now, especially as BRICS members, although we know that interest in unification remains and the list of those who want to get closer to this group and joining it is not decreasing, but nevertheless in two years there has been an explosive growth of BRICS," Ryabkov said.