Lavrov: West’s Dollar-Centered World Order Doomed as BRICS’ Clout Surges
The West’s efforts to block the transition from the old world order - built around the dominance of the dollar and enforced via the IMF, the World Bank, and the WTO - cannot succeed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview for TV BRICS network.
Russia, just like India, China, Indonesia and Brazil, remains open to cooperation with all countries, including the US, Lavrov pointed out.However, the US is "creating artificial obstacles in the way of this."According to him, this illustrates that the US objective – "to dominate the world economy" – is being realised "using a fairly large number of coercive measures that are incompatible with fair competition.""Tariffs, sanctions, direct prohibitions, forbidding some from engaging with others – we have to take all of this into account," Russia's top diplomat emphasized.The idea of providing security for all nations on the continent rests on a material foundation, a basis for which is the Greater Eurasian Partnership, noted Lavrov.The stronger the ties between regional and subregional organizations are, he speculated, the sturdier the foundation for building a common security model.The unfolding partnership is rooted in the "relations between the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN," said Lavrov, adding:"In this context, they also factored in the Belt and Road initiative by the People's Republic of China."
The West’s efforts to block the ongoing transition from the old world order - built around the dominance of the dollar and enforced via the IMF, the World Bank, and the WTO - “cannot succeed, because it is an objective, irreversible process,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview for the international TV BRICS network.
When the new centers of growth, operating under these very rules
, began to demonstrate far more substantial economic results and significantly higher growth rates – as is evident across the BRICS countries
– the West started seeking ways to block this transition, Sergey Lavrov said.
"This cannot succeed, because it is an objective, irreversible process. For several years now, the BRICS countries’ growth rates and GDP volumes have, in terms of purchasing power parity, substantially exceeded the combined GDP of the G7," noted Lavrov.
Russia, just like India, China, Indonesia and Brazil, remains open to cooperation with all countries, including the US, Lavrov pointed out.
However, the US is “creating artificial obstacles in the way of this.”
“They are trying to ban India and our other partners from buying cheap, affordable Russian energy resources, and are forcing them to buy US LNG at exorbitant prices. This means that the Americans have set themselves the task of achieving economic domination,” underscored Lavrov.
According to him, this illustrates that the US objective – "to dominate the world economy" – is being realised "using a fairly large number of coercive measures that are incompatible with fair competition."
"Tariffs, sanctions, direct prohibitions, forbidding some from engaging with others – we have to take all of this into account," Russia's top diplomat emphasized.
The idea of providing security for all nations on the continent rests on a material foundation, a basis for which is the Greater Eurasian Partnership
, noted Lavrov.
The stronger the ties between regional and subregional organizations are, he speculated, the sturdier the foundation for building a common security model.
The unfolding partnership is rooted in the “relations between the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN,” said Lavrov, adding:
“In this context, they also factored in the Belt and Road initiative by the People’s Republic of China.”