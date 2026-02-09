https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/iaea-to-inspect-several-iranian-nuclear-facilities-in-next-few-days---iran-vice-president-1123611274.html
IAEA to Inspect Several Iranian Nuclear Facilities in Next Few Days - Iran Vice President
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will inspect a number of Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming days, Iranian Vice President and head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Monday.
"After the war [between Iran and Israel in June 2025, IAEA inspectors] conducted an inspection of facilities that were not attacked, and in the coming days they will inspect a number of other facilities," Eslami said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.The country had earlier urged the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly define and codify what measures should apply “if a country’s nuclear industry, which is under the agency’s supervision, comes under a military attack.”Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites in June, sparking a 12-day war that saw the US bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear program facilities.
"After the war [between Iran and Israel in June 2025, IAEA inspectors] conducted an inspection of facilities that were not attacked, and in the coming days they will inspect a number of other facilities," Eslami said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
The country had earlier urged the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly define and codify what measures should apply “if a country’s nuclear industry, which is under the agency’s supervision, comes under a military attack.”
Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites in June, sparking a 12-day war that saw the US bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear program facilities.
