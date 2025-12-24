https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/iran-rejects-iaea-inspection-calls-until-watchdog-clarifies-stance-on-us-and-israeli-strikes-1123360390.html

Iran Rejects IAEA Inspection Calls Until Watchdog Clarifies Stance on US and Israeli Strikes

Iran will reject International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of bombed nuclear sites until certain conditions are met, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, as quoted by Tasnim.

If the IAEA deems military attacks acceptable, it should formally declare US and Israeli strikes on safeguarded nuclear sites permissible, Eslami said. If not, he added, the agency must condemn them and spell out post-conflict obligations. He stressed that until the issue is resolved, any political or psychological pressure – including renewed inspection demands of bombed sites – will be rejected and ignored. Iran's atomic chief emphasized that no country in history has cooperated with the UN nuclear agency as extensively as Iran, whereas incumbent IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is following Western directives instead of adhering to the organization's charter. The country had earlier urged the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly define and codify what measures should apply “if a country’s nuclear industry, which is under the agency’s supervision, comes under a military attack.” Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites in June, sparking a 12-day war that saw the US bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear program facilities.

