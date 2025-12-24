https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/iran-rejects-iaea-inspection-calls-until-watchdog-clarifies-stance-on-us-and-israeli-strikes-1123360390.html
Iran Rejects IAEA Inspection Calls Until Watchdog Clarifies Stance on US and Israeli Strikes
Iran Rejects IAEA Inspection Calls Until Watchdog Clarifies Stance on US and Israeli Strikes
Sputnik International
Iran will reject International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of bombed nuclear sites until certain conditions are met, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, as quoted by Tasnim.
2025-12-24T17:12+0000
2025-12-24T17:12+0000
2025-12-24T17:12+0000
world
israel
middle east
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
the united nations (un)
iran
us
war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:183:3072:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_d70753b366ce911e1135bc3a2e0dddc9.jpg
If the IAEA deems military attacks acceptable, it should formally declare US and Israeli strikes on safeguarded nuclear sites permissible, Eslami said. If not, he added, the agency must condemn them and spell out post-conflict obligations. He stressed that until the issue is resolved, any political or psychological pressure – including renewed inspection demands of bombed sites – will be rejected and ignored. Iran's atomic chief emphasized that no country in history has cooperated with the UN nuclear agency as extensively as Iran, whereas incumbent IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is following Western directives instead of adhering to the organization's charter. The country had earlier urged the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly define and codify what measures should apply “if a country’s nuclear industry, which is under the agency’s supervision, comes under a military attack.” Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites in June, sparking a 12-day war that saw the US bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear program facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/iaea-resolution-on-iran-to-harm-agencys-cooperation-with-tehran---araghchi-1123146571.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f334b7fc356fecbdc98d68b0ebd617f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran nuclear facilities, iran's civilian nuclear program, 12-day war, iaea inspections, iaea bias, iran's bombed nuclear sites inspections, us boming of iranian civilian nuclear sites
iran nuclear facilities, iran's civilian nuclear program, 12-day war, iaea inspections, iaea bias, iran's bombed nuclear sites inspections, us boming of iranian civilian nuclear sites
Iran Rejects IAEA Inspection Calls Until Watchdog Clarifies Stance on US and Israeli Strikes
Iran will reject International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of bombed nuclear sites until certain conditions are met, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, as quoted by Tasnim.
If the IAEA deems military attacks acceptable, it should formally declare US and Israeli strikes on safeguarded nuclear sites permissible, Eslami said. If not, he added, the agency must condemn them and spell out post-conflict obligations.
He stressed that until the issue is resolved, any political or psychological pressure – including renewed inspection demands of bombed sites – will be rejected and ignored.
Iran's
atomic chief emphasized that no country in history has cooperated with the UN nuclear agency as extensively as Iran, whereas incumbent IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is following Western directives
instead of adhering to the organization's charter.
The country had earlier urged the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly define and codify what measures should apply “if a country’s nuclear industry, which is under the agency’s supervision, comes under a military attack.”
Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites in June, sparking a 12-day war that saw the US bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear program facilities.